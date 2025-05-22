Fujifilm Introduces the X Half: A Modern Take on the Half-Frame Camera

Fujifilm has officially launched the long-awaited X Half, a compact digital camera inspired by classic half-frame film cameras. Designed to blend vintage charm with modern functionality, the X Half is lightweight, feature-packed, and aimed at users who want to document their lives with a dedicated camera alongside their smartphones.

“The X Half rekindles our love for compact cameras and blends it with modern features that fit seamlessly into everyday life,” said Victor Ha, Vice President of the Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Division at FUJIFILM North America. “It aligns with a growing trend, especially among Gen Z, who are seeking tools that minimize distractions while allowing creative expression.”

On the outside, the X Half adopts the iconic retro aesthetic of Fujifilm’s X Series—visually resembling a younger sibling to the X100VI and GFX100RF. It features manual controls including an aperture ring and a frame advance lever, which offer a tactile and satisfying experience reminiscent of analog photography.

Interestingly, the X Half’s release follows closely behind the medium-format GFX100RF. While the GFX is aimed at professionals and offers a significantly larger sensor, the X Half is positioned as a fun, creative compact for everyday shooters. We're currently conducting an in-depth review of the GFX100RF, and our early impressions suggest it lives up to the hype with exceptional image quality and build.

Key Specifications

At the heart of the X Half is a 17.74-megapixel 1-inch back-illuminated sensor, paired with a fixed Fujinon 10.8mm F/2.8 lens—equivalent to 32mm on full-frame. It supports TTL contrast-detect autofocus with single, continuous, and manual modes. While its video capabilities are modest—limited to Full HD and 2-in-1 Full HD at 24fps—it makes up for this with its unique shooting experience.

The camera features a 2.4-inch 3:4 touchscreen LCD and a small optical viewfinder optimized for vertical compositions, echoing the design of vintage point-and-shoots. Navigation is made intuitive through its dual-screen interface and responsive touch controls.

Innovative Features: 2-in-1 and Film Camera Mode

One of the standout features is the "in-camera 2-in-1" mode, allowing users to combine two vertical shots—stills or videos—into a single image or clip. Winding the frame advance lever lets you toggle between the paired frames. Through the dedicated X Half smartphone app, users can also edit these pairings, adjusting dividing lines or swapping frames.

The Film Camera Mode simulates the experience of shooting a traditional film roll. Users can select a Film Simulation and choose from 36, 54, or 72-exposure "rolls", winding the lever between each shot for a true analog feel.

Film Simulations and Filters

The X Half comes equipped with 13 Fujifilm Film Simulations and three new filters:

Light Leak for a subtly overexposed look,

Halation for glowing light effects, and

Expired Film for a grainy, vintage vibe.



It also includes eight additional filters inspired by the instax series. A Grain Effect option lets users customize film-like textures, and a Date Stamp feature adds a nostalgic timestamp to stills and videos.

Build, Storage, and Availability

The X Half is compact and travel-friendly, measuring 105.8mm x 64.3mm x 30.0mm and weighing just 240g with battery. It supports SDXC cards up to 2TB (UHS-I) and can shoot up to 880 frames on a single charge. The X half is not weather sealed, functionality in various environments remains to be tested.

The companion X Half app enables gallery browsing, social media sharing, and wireless printing to instax Link printers.

The Fujifilm X Half is availabe for pre-order at B&H Photo with a listed price of $849.99 and is expected to start shipping in late June 2025. The X Half comes in three colorways: Black, Silver, and Charcoal Silver.

More Product Photos

Our Recent Fujifilm-Related Coverage

Fujifilm X-M5 Mirrorless Camera Hands-on First-look Review

7Artisans Launches Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount

Fujifilm Unveils the Instax Mini 41 With Fresh Design and Improved Features

Newest Fujifilm-Related Equipment

Fujifilm GFX100RF Puts 102 Megapixel Medium Format Sensor Into Compact, Vintage Body

Meike Introduces the AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro for Fujifilm X-Mount

Tokina Unveils the atx-m 11-18mm F/2.8 Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount