Hasselblad Hints at a New Camera and Lens Announcement for August 26

Hasselblad has released a short teaser revealing that it will announce a new camera and lens on August 26, 2025. The five-second clip, posted on the company’s official X account, shows a partially obscured X-series camera and lens alongside the tagline “Brilliance at every moment.” The event is scheduled for 14:00 CEST.

BRILLIANCE AT EVERY MOMENT

26 AUGUST 2025, 14:00 CEST pic.twitter.com/uGzHzKdCKt — Hasselblad (@Hasselblad) August 21, 2025

A Likely Successor to the X2D 100C

While Hasselblad has not officially confirmed the model, the camera featured in the teaser bears a close resemblance to the Hasselblad X2D 100C. Industry insiders and recent leaks point to the arrival of the X2D II 100C, an updated version of the company’s flagship medium format camera.

According to reports from Photo Rumors, the teaser likely shows the upcoming X2D II 100C alongside the new XCD 35-100mm F/2.8-4 zoom lens. Both products were referenced in a recently leaked press release, adding credibility to the speculation.

Leaked Specifications and Features

Based on the information circulating online, the X2D II 100C is expected to feature a 100MP BSI CMOS medium format sensor with 16-bit color depth and 15.3 stops of dynamic range. It will also include Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Solution with HDR, a LiDAR-assisted autofocus system developed in collaboration with DJI, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization rated for up to 10 stops.

The redesigned camera body will reportedly be 7.5% lighter than its predecessor, feature a graphite grey matte finish, and offer a more ergonomic grip. The system also includes 1TB of built-in SSD storage alongside a CFexpress Type B slot and a 3.6-inch tilting OLED display with 1400-nit brightness.

As for the lens, the XCD 35-100mm F/2.8-4 offers a 28–76mm full-frame equivalent range, a stepping motor for faster autofocus, and an integrated leaf shutter supporting shutter speeds from 1/4000s to 68 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

According to leaks, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C will be priced at $7,399, while the XCD 35-100mm F/2.8-4 E lens will retail for $3,599. The official announcement is expected on August 26, with pre-orders likely to open shortly after.

We’ll continue monitoring developments and provide updates once Hasselblad officially unveils the new camera and lens.