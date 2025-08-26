Hasselblad Finally Announces the X2D II 100C With Faster Autofocus, Better Stabilization, and a New Zoom Lens

After months of speculation and leaks, Hasselblad has officially unveiled the X2D II 100C, its latest flagship medium format camera. The company also introduced the XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E zoom lens alongside the new body. Both the camera and lens are now available for pre-order and expected to ship in mid-September 2025.

At first glance, the X2D II 100C closely resembles its predecessor, but Hasselblad has made significant upgrades under the hood. Among the most notable improvements are its new hybrid autofocus system and a redesigned 5-axis image stabilization system, making this release one of the company’s most advanced medium format offerings to date.

Enhanced Autofocus and Image Stabilization

Autofocus has long been a weakness of Hasselblad cameras, but the X2D II 100C introduces a major upgrade. The camera features AF-C phase-detect focusing powered by LiDAR assistance and AI-driven algorithms, making it the first Hasselblad model with a hybrid AF system. According to Hasselblad, this setup delivers faster, more accurate subject tracking and supports up to 3 frames per second burst shooting.

Another key highlight is the 5-axis in-body image stabilization system, which offers up to 10 stops of shake compensation. Hasselblad claims this allows for handheld long-exposure shooting without a tripod, surpassing stabilization performance on the Fujifilm GFX 100 II (8 stops) and even Canon’s high-end mirrorless cameras (8.5 stops).

Imaging Capabilities and Workflow Upgrades

The X2D II is equipped with a 100-megapixel backside-illuminated sensor that captures 16-bit RAW files with 15.3 stops of dynamic range. The camera also introduces end-to-end HDR support, offering better highlight retention and more natural-looking results. With HDR HEIF and Ultra HDR JPEG output, photographers can view lifelike images directly on the rear display.

The camera retains 1TB of internal storage alongside a CFexpress Type B card slot, ensuring fast data handling for the massive file sizes. Additionally, the Phocus Mobile 2 app allows wireless image transfer, remote shooting, and basic editing workflows directly from a mobile device.

If you are wondering if the X2D II 100C can shoot video, well it still can't. This is a camera designed purely for shooting stills.

Updated Design and Usability Enhancements

Weighing 730 grams (1.6 lbs) without a lens, the X2D II is 7.5% lighter than the previous model. Hasselblad redesigned the grip with textured surfaces for improved comfort during longer shoots.

The 3.6-inch tilting display reaches 1,400 nits peak brightness, improving outdoor visibility, while a new 5D joystick makes selecting focus points and navigating menus faster and more intuitive — directly addressing user feedback from the original X2D.

A New Standard Zoom: Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E

Launched alongside the camera, the Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E introduces a versatile new standard zoom lens for the system. Offering a 26-76mm full-frame equivalent range, the lens is designed as a one-lens solution for landscapes, portraits, street, and travel photography.

It features 16 elements in 13 groups, including three aspherical elements and five low-dispersion glass elements to minimize distortion and chromatic aberrations. A stepping motor paired with a lightweight focusing group delivers fast, responsive autofocus — optimized for the X2D II’s upgraded AF-C tracking mode.

The lens also integrates a leaf shutter supporting speeds from 1/4000 sec to 68 minutes, with flash sync available at all speeds. Despite offering a wider zoom range and brighter aperture than the older 35-75mm f/3.5-4.5 lens, the new model is 19% lighter and 10% shorter, making it more practical for handheld shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is priced at $7,399, coming in $800 less than the original X2D and $100 cheaper than the Fujifilm GFX 100 II. The XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E zoom lens retails for $4,599. Both products are now available for pre-order through authorized retailers like B&H Photo.