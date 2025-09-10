Fujifilm Unveils GFX Eterna 55, Its First Large Format Cinema Camera

Fujifilm has officially entered the cinema camera market with the launch of the GFX Eterna 55, a large format filmmaking camera designed to deliver Fujifilm’s renowned color science to motion production. The release comes just weeks after Canon and Nikon revealed their own compact cinema offerings, the EOS C50 and Nikon ZR, signaling a new competitive chapter in digital cinema gear.

Alongside the camera, Fujifilm introduced the FUJINON GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR, the company’s first motorized power zoom lens for the GFX system, built specifically with professional filmmakers in mind.

Large Format Sensor for Cinema

At the core of the GFX Eterna 55 is a 102-megapixel GFX CMOS II HS sensor paired with the X-Processor 5, the same engine found in the GFX100 II. Measuring 43.8 × 33.9mm, the sensor is approximately 1.7x larger than full-frame, making it the tallest digital cinema sensor currently available.

The large format sensor supports a wide variety of recording formats, including:

GF Open Gate (3840 × 2880)

DCI 8K (8192 × 4320)

Cine 5.8K (5824 × 2436)

DCI 4K (4096 × 2160)

FHD (2048 × 1080)



With dual native ISOs of 800 and 3200, the Eterna 55 promises flexibility in low light, while 14+ stops of dynamic range and F-Log2 C gamut ensure cinematic detail and grading latitude.

Fujifilm Color Science Comes to Filmmaking

While this is Fujifilm’s first dedicated cinema camera, it brings over familiar features from the GFX system. The GFX Eterna 55 includes 20 built-in film simulations, the ability to import up to 16 custom 3D LUTs, and a built-in electronic variable ND filter for exposure control.

“The native 4:3 Open Gate format echoes back to the legacy of Super 35mm, but at nearly 1.7x larger,” said John Blackwood, Director of Product Marketing at Fujifilm North America. “This gives filmmakers a wider range of format flexibility and the ability to create images with epic cinematic scale.”

Workflow and Recording Options

The camera supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, and ProRes LT, reducing post-production workload, as well as H.265/HEVC for lightweight recording. Filmmakers can also preview LUTs directly in-camera with View Assist, streamlining production-to-post workflow.

Despite its large format sensor, the GFX Eterna 55 is designed to be portable. Weighing just 2kg, it features a magnesium alloy body, dual 3-inch LCD status displays, and a 5-inch 2000-nit touchscreen monitor with flexible angle adjustments for on-set use.

The camera accepts NP-W235 batteries and supports hot-swap functionality, allowing uninterrupted recording during long shoots.

FUJINON GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens

To complement the new camera, Fujifilm announced the GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR, its first motorized power zoom lens for the GFX system. Covering a wide-to-standard focal range on medium format, the lens offers a constant T3.5 aperture, reduced focus breathing, and optical image stabilization for handheld filmmaking.

The lens construction includes 25 elements in 19 groups, with three ED and three aspherical elements to minimize aberrations. Fujifilm also applied Nano GI coating to reduce flare and ghosting. A 13-blade diaphragm provides smooth, rounded bokeh, while integrated zoom, focus, and aperture rings with 0.8M gear pitch ensure compatibility with standard cinema accessories.

Weighing 2.1kg and measuring 8.7 inches long, the lens is designed for cinema rigs while maintaining portability.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 will be available in October 2025 for a suggested retail price of $16,499.95. Pre-orders begin on September 15, 2025.

The FUJINON GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR will retail for $5,995.95, with the same pre-order and shipping schedule.