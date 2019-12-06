Firmware Friday: Updates for Canon EOS R-series, Sony RX0 II plus more Fuji tweaks for MacOS Catalina





Firmware Friday enters the final month of the 2010s this week with news of camera updates from two companies -- Canon and Sony -- as well as updated software from Fujifilm. The bulk of the changes made are aimed at fixing bugs, but there are a few new features in the mix as well.

We'll kick things off alphabetically, as we typically do, starting with Canon.

Canon EOS R and Ra, plus RF 24-70mm, 24-105mm and 70-200mm lenses

There are updates for two of Canon's three EOS R System cameras and three of its RF-mount lenses this week (although as happened recently, one of these updates has been announced but not yet correctly uploaded).

All three lens updates are aimed at improving color evenness during long exposures shot with the EOS Ra body, while the update for the EOS Ra itself adds support for the RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS lens. The EOS R update also adds support for the same lens, but also fixes three bugs as follows:

The function or setting value assigned to the control ring may change when the control ring is operated in Eco mode. The camera may stop operating properly during “auto transfer” when using Camera Connect with a Wi-Fi connection. High-speed synchronization with use of an external flash may not operate properly depending on the camera’s setting for C.Fn2 “Set shutter speed range”.

You can download Canon's updates at the links below:

Fujifilm Tether Plugin Pro for GFX

Last week, we told you that Fuji's Tether Plugin Pro for GFX update version 1.15.0, which aimed to fix incompatibilities with Apple's Mac OS 10.15 Catalina update, was taken back offline and replaced by the previous version 1.14.0 after Fujifilm discovered that it wasn't correctly transferring Raw+JPEG image pairs. This week, it returns as version 1.15.0.10, correcting the newly-added bug while retaining the Catalina support. You can download it here.

Sony Cyber-shot DSX-RX0 Mark II

Finally for this week, the Sony RX0 II has received an update to firmware version 2.00, which you can download here for Windows, or here for Mac OS. The big news is availability of single autofocus during movie capture, although Sony does note that the angle of view will change and autofocus noise will be captured by the internal microphone during AF operation. There's also new support for the RMT-P1BT wireless remote commander, and Sony says overall stability has been improved as well.

And that's all for this week. Check back next time for more firmware news!

(Camera parts image courtesy of Kelly Hofer / Flickr; used under a Creative Commons CC-BY-2.0 license. Image has been modified from the original.)