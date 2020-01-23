Fujifilm X-T200 released with newly designed sensor and full 4K functionality; XC 35mm f/2 also announced

Meet the X-T200, Fujifilm's second generation of their entry-level offering in the renown X-T series. Unveiling just over 18 months after the X-T100 first hit store shelves back in June 2018, the X-T200 promises some intriguing upgrades to the orginal model.

In terms of features, the first thing that comes to the forefront as compared to the X-T100 is that it can shoot 4K video at up to 30fps. The X-T100 could only achieve 4K at 15fps, which isn't an overly useful frame rate, so this brings the line into full UHD territory. Also new on the video front is the ability to provide Full HD video at 120p for slow motion footage.

Meet the Fujifilm X-T200, the latest model in the X-T family

It seems that more than half the world's population now fancy themselves as "content creators" and Fujifilm is wisely targeting this entry-level model at that quickly growing market segment. As such, this model offers a higher resolution EVF than the predecessor as well as a newly designed touchscreen to bring it in line with modern standards. And of course it comes with face detection AF algorithms as well, which has also become a commonly requested feature among many would-be content creators.

The X-T200 comes either body-only or kitted with the XC 15-45mm

The X-T200 is actually about 2.8 ounces (80g) lighter than the X-T100, which will be welcome news for anyone on-the-go, and it also sports a newly designed vari-angle LCD, improved for video functionality.

Of course, you also get Fujifilm's famous Film Simulations which, just as they sound, render images similar to their legendary film stock. We've found these to be incredibly useful in the field, especially when the need for sharing is quick and there's little time for post-production.

The camera also comes equipped with a new HDR video mode, as well as a new Electronic Stabilization mode, especially useful for shake-free video shooting.

Also announced today and certainly aimed at prospective buyers of the X-T200 is a new ultra-compact (and ultra-affordable)yet bright lens in the XC 35mm f/2. Offering a 35mm equivalent field of view of 52mm and tipping the scales at a svelt 4.5oz / 130g, the XC 35mm f/2 sports nine lens elements including two aspherical elements in six groups. AF is reported to be fast and also nearly silent, which will certainly appease content creators while shooting video, and also anyone needing a stealthy approach to a shot.

The Fujinon XC 35mm f/2 prime

The Fujifilm X-T200 will be offered in late February in a body-only configuration for US$699 / CA$899 and kitted with the XC 15-45mm PZ for US$799 / CA$1049. Three color choices will be available in Silver, Dark Silver and Champagne.

The Fujinon XC 35mm f/2 will also be offered in late February for US$199 / CA$259.

For more information please visit our Fujifilm X-T200 Overview! And stay tuned as we'll have you more from the lab and the field with both new products to come.