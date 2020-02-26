The Fujifilm X-T4 arrives and looks ready to throw some very solid punches

The Fujifilm X-T4 has at last arrived, and oh my, we couldn't be happier. The X-T3 checked off so many boxes for enthusiast photographers, had so many cool bells and whistles, and even won our most coveted award: Best Overall Camera of 2018. And yet... there was just one glaring thing missing from that camera, and we're very glad to report that the new X-T4 has filled it in.

And that missing element? IBIS. The Fujifilm X-T4 has in-body image stabilization where the X-T3 did not. These days if you want to play in the big leagues of the enthusiast camera world, especially the sports and wildlife worlds and the exploding world of video, you really need IBIS in your flagship model. With this key component now finally onboard, and rated to a competitive (up to) 6.5 stops of shake reduction, you enthusiast sports, wildlife and portrait shooters out there are now seriously armed with this model, and you videographers as well.

The new Fujifilm X-T4, with in-body image stabilization rated to 6.5 stops shake reduction

And what will this increase in shooting performance cost you? Just $200 more than the $1499 that the X-T3 was originally priced, and just a mere 68g weight increase (X-T4 = 607g w/ battery and SD card, where the X-T3 was 539g.). In fact, Fuji reports that the IBIS onboard the X-T4 is 30% smaller and 20% lighter than the IBIS unit onboard the X-H1, which is a rather substantial weight savings for that key component. (Stay tuned for more deep-dive tech to come on that straight from our man in Japan!)

So this makes the X-T4 the third Fujifilm body to integrate IBIS, following the X-H1 and GFX 100 models, and is certainly a trend that we at IR wholeheartedly applaud. After all, in addition to the obvious benefits for photography in low light and where long lenses are used, there are also enormous benefits to be had where handheld video is concerned. With no shortage of content creators out there these days, this will surely be welcome news to anyone who's been waiting on the sidelines for the X-T line to finally bring IBIS onboard.

Newly designed vari-angle LCD touchscreen

Of course, IBIS is not the only new trick up the X-T4's proverbial sleeve! It's actually loaded with new tech inside, yet preserves all the old-school charm we've loved throughout the history of the line dating back to 2014. (It even wisely retains the 4-way button pad on the back, which we wholeheartedly applaud as well.) But I don't want to give it all away here... so for all that's new to this model, and for specs, images, and everything else, please see our Fujifilm X-T4 Preview!