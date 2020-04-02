Stuck at home? Train for free! Nikon releases all online tutorials at no cost through April

Nobody wants to be stuck at home, least of all in the springtime for those of us in the northern hemisphere, and fall in the southern. But if we can't get out and photograph, why not train ourselves for future shoots? Nikon has recently announced they are here to help us do just that, and at no cost to us.

Nikon has a rich history of providing specialized photography tutorials through the years, some of which have been free to the public and some of which have come at a cost. The current world crisis has prompted them to lift the cost for all courses, which is quite a generous and thoughtful move on their part.

To take full advantage of their generosity, simply click here to go to their online school, and begin browsing for a title you might like to learn more about! These are all taught by respected industry professionals, so you can be assured you're in good hands here. You can choose from general photography selections, and tutorials based on speedlights, landscape shooting, macro photography and many others... definitely something for everyone!

Taken by Jeremy Gray with a Nikon Z 7 paired with a Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6 lens