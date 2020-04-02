Storm Dancing on the Outer Banks with the Fujifilm GFX 100 (video)

Need an escape in these trying times? Venture with me to the Outer Banks of North Carolina with a medium format camera that has versatility as its middle name! No longer only the desired tool for the trained landscape or portrait photographer, the Fuji GFX 100 is built to do so much more.

Sure, the enormously high 102MP resolution and classic Fujifilm styling make it an excellent choice for you landscape and portrait photographers out there. And yet, the addition of in-body image stabilization, as well as robust weather sealing (including on all GF lenses currently made) make it just as suitable for more adventurous types of shooting, including things like wildlife and surfing, just to name a few.

As such, I drove the camera along with a nice selection of lenses to the Outer Banks along the eastern seaboard in mid-January earlier this year, in order to see just what this camera is made of. Having now gotten the chance to do something like this, I can't imagine doing it again armed with anything less! Every aspect of the camera's capabilities came in handy along the way, which you'll see demonstrated during the course of the video.

Taken with the GF 250mm f/4 WR lens

Feel free to watch it directly on our Youtube channel by clicking here, or you can watch it over on our Fujifilm GFX 100 Overview as well. And, as always, you can view the original images as delivered by the GFX 100 (RAW files and JPEGs) by visiting our GFX 100 Gallery.

Taken with the GF 32-64mm f/4 WR lens



