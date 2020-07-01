Olympus announces free webcam software for select OM-D cameras

Olympus joins the growing ranks of camera manufacturers to release desktop software that transforms your standalone digital camera into a high-quality webcam. With more and more people across the world these days working from home or students participating in web-based classrooms and study sessions as well as the growing popularity of live-streaming video platforms, having a high-quality camera for live video is becoming a very popular, if not crucial tool.

Earlier this year, both Canon and Fujifilm released similar desktop software to add webcam functionality to a number of their cameras, and with the release of Olympus' own OM-D Webcam Beta software, you can now do the same with a select number of OM-D cameras.

The Olympus OM-D Webcam Beta software currently available only with the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III and the E-M5 Mark II, utilizing the USB cable provided with the camera. Interestingly, the newer E-M5 Mark III is not supported since that camera does not include tethering functionality.

OM-D Webcam Beta is available now as a free download for Windows 10-based PC, and is available in English and Japanese languages only at this time. Additionally, at this time, there is no information or ETA on when a macOS version of the software will be released. According to Olympus, the OM-D Webcam Beta software does not currently support sound output from the camera. However, all Olympus LS-P audio recorders, like the LS-P4, can be used as USB microphones for video streaming.

For more information on how to download and install the new Olympus OM-D Webcam software, please see the full instructions here.