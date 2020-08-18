Fuji GF 30mm f/3.5 R WR Field Test: Wide-angle prime lens delivers great sharpness across the frame

Click here to read our Fuji GF 30mm f/3.5 WR Field Test

Despite the relatively young age of Fujifilm's new GFX medium format mirrorless system, they have steadily grown their native GF-mount lens lineup with a pretty healthy variety of focal lengths. The latest lens to join the GF family is a new compact wide-angle prime, the GF 30mm f/3.5 R WR. This relatively compact and lightweight prime offers a 24mm-equivalent focal length (in 35mm terms), providing a classic wide field of view that's perfect for landscape and nature subjects as well as environmental portraiture. The fairly bright f/3.5 aperture offers pleasing shallow depth of field potential and nice subject isolation, while the lens' good close-focusing performance allows for excellent close-up wide-angle images.

Photographer and IR reviewer Jeremy Gray recently had the opportunity to shoot with the new Fuji GF 30mm prime, and we've since shared an initial batch of real-world sample images. He's now had a bit more time with the lens and has prepared an in-depth Field Test on Fujifilm's latest medium format lens. Paired up with a 50MP Fuji GFX 50S camera body, Jeremy took this weather-sealed lens out into the wilderness of Maine for some landscape and nature photography. And the weather sealing did prove useful on rainy days! All in all, Jeremy walked away very pleased with this new GF-series prime lens. The build quality and design made the lens a pleasure to use, for the most part, and the image quality was excellent, even when used wide-open at f/3.5.

GFX 50S: f/8, 5.3s, ISO 100, +0.3EV

For all the details on how this lens fared in the field, as well as an updated selection of sample images, head over to our Fuji GF 30mm f/3.5 WR Field Test.

GFX 50S: f/5.6, 1/200s, ISO 100, +0.3EV

