Pentax announces K-1 Mark II Silver Edition DSLR alongside trio of HD Pentax-D FA Silver Edition lenses

Ricoh Imaging has announced the Pentax K-1 Mark II Silver Edition plus three HD Pentax-D FA Silver Edition lenses. The three silver D FA series lenses will mark the first time Ricoh has released silver versions of its D FA lenses. The silver used for both the camera and lenses is a 'high-grade silver coating.'

The Pentax K-1 Mark II will be available in a limited quantity of only 1,000 units worldwide. Each camera will be noted by its unique serial number, ranging from 0000001 to 0001000. The camera will not be completely silver, instead opting for a primarily high-grade, fine-textured silver-coated body with a black shutter release, hot shoe and grip. The camera even comes with an exclusive pair of batteries to power both the camera body and the included battery grip. Plus, the camera includes a silver SR badge. The camera and its accessories come in a specially designed product box, to boot.

To refresh readers on the Pentax K-1 Mark II, the camera utilizes a 36.4-megapixel full-frame CMOS image sensor paired with a Pentax PRIME IV image processor. The K-1 Mark II has a native ISO range of 100 to 819,200. The camera includes Pentax's Pixel Shift Resolution II shooting mode, allowing you to capture higher resolution images with improved clarity and less noise using the camera's sensor shift image stabilization system.

Image credit: Ricoh Imaging

In terms of its physical design, the K-1 Mark II is constructed using stainless steel and magnesium alloy. Further, the camera incorporates extensive weather sealing, allowing to work well in extremely harsh climates. The camera includes a cross-tilt 3.2-inch LCD and utilizes a large 0.7x magnification optical viewfinder.

The trio of limited-edition silver lenses are limited to 600 units per lens. The three available silver lenses are the HD Pentax-D FA 70-200mm f/2.8, 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4. These lenses join non-D FA Silver Edition lenses: SMC Pentax FA 31mm f/1.8 LTD, SMC Pentax FA 43mm f/1.9 LTD and SMC Pentax FA 77mm f/1.8 LTD. Each lens uses high-grade silver coating and has been given unique serial numbers from 0000001 to 0000600. Each lens, like the camera, comes in a special product box.

The Pentax K-1 Mark II Silver Edition will be available in September for a suggested retail price of $2,099.95 USD. The lenses will also be available this September with prices ranging from $1,199.95 to $2,099.95.