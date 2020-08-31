Canon R6 Field Test: Canon’s best all-around mirrorless camera to date?

Canon's foray into the full-frame mirrorless world back in 2018, arguably, had a bit of a rocky start. The original EOS R was and still is quite nice, but its older sensor and lack of key features like IBIS or 4K 60p video held it back amongst competing mirrorless cameras at the time. However, with the debut of the EOS R5 and R6, Canon appears to be righting the ship, so to speak. Both cameras pack in the features and performance specs, addressing many of the drawbacks of the earlier R model. The R5, with its 45MP sensor, 8K video modes and nearly $4,000 price tag, is clearly aimed at professionals and serious enthusiasts.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens at 24mm, f/8, 1/10s, ISO 100

Meanwhile, the Canon R6 aims to keep things a bit more modest; a 20MP sensor, video "only" up to 4K 60p, and a much more pleasing $2,500 body-only price. At the same time, it keeps a similar overall design, build quality, IBIS performance and AF system as its higher-end sibling. It's a true, well-rounded, enthusiast-oriented full-frame camera. Our trusted Maine-based photographer Jeremy Gray has spent some time with the new EOS R6 out in the field and just compiled his thoughts and critiques, as well as a wide range of gallery images and video samples, into his Canon R6 Field Test. His takeaway is largely positive. The ergonomics and design are great, as is the IBIS performance and autofocus system. The image quality, too, proves to be very nice in varying light levels, though the 20MP files might a bit lacking for those seeking a lot of resolution.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens at 40mm, f/8, 20s, ISO 320

