Canon R5 Field Test Part I: Excellent handling, design & image quality performance

Canon's new high-end, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R5, is a thoroughly feature-packed camera with some eye-catching specs for both photographers and videographers alike. However, despite headline-grabbing specs like 8K raw video recording, the Canon R5, in my view, is still more of a photo-centric camera. Sporting a ruggedly-sealed yet comfortable body design with plentiful controls and featuring a high-resolution 45MP full-frame sensor, upgraded Dual Pixel CMOS AF focusing, and in-body image stabilization -- just to name a few -- the new R5 is a camera aimed at serious photographers of all disciplines. Whether you shoot landscapes, portraits, or wildlife, the Canon R5 is definitely designed for versatility.

RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS: 200mm, f/3.2, 1/320s, ISO 100

My Canon R5 Field Test will focus more on the R5 as a stills camera first and foremost, though I'll be sure to explore the camera's video features in Part II. Meanwhile, in my just-published Canon R5 Field Test Part I, I begin my real-world review by diving into the design and ergonomics of Canon's new high-end mirrorless camera, and then explore the image quality performance from a photo perspective, looking at fine detail, high ISO quality, dynamic range and more. I'll also provide a few examples of the new 10-bit HDR PQ (HEIF) files for download.

For more of thoughts and findings, head over to our Canon R5 Review page to read my Canon R5 Field Test Part I. Also, be sure to browse through the R5 Gallery Page for a range of real-world sample images.

RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS: 200mm, f/2.8, 1/1000s, ISO 100

Stay tuned as there is more to come from our Canon R5 Review!