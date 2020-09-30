Olympus finalizes transfer of Imaging Business, creates OM Digital Solutions Corporation

Olympus Corporation today announced the definitive agreement with Japan Industrial Partners Inc. (JIP) to officially transfer their Imaging Business out into a newly-created company, OM Digital Solutions Corporation. Right on schedule with Olympus' earlier statement to have this "definitive agreement" finalized by September, Olympus Corp. will transfer its imaging business, which includes all R&D and manufacturing facilities, into a separate company. Following this, 95 percent of shares of the newly-created OM Digital Solutions Corporation will then be transferred on January 1, 2020 over to a special-purchase company created by JIP, named OJ Holdings, Ltd.

Aside from all the re-naming and corporate juggling, the end result is that starting next year, Olympus cameras and lenses, such as the E-M1 Mark III, E-M5 Mark III and Zuiko Lenses, as well as future digital cameras and lenses, will all be sold by and serviced through this new OM Digital Solutions Corporation entity rather than Olympus Imaging. The Olympus Corporation will then continue on, focusing on its medical and scientific products and services.

OM Digital Solutions Corporation will be based in Hachiochi, Japan, which is where Olympus' current R&D operations are located, and imaging products will continue to be produced at their relatively new manufacturing facilities in Vietnam.

See below for the full press release, or click here to read the official Definitive Agreement document.

• • •

Press Release:

Olympus Agreed on Transfer of Imaging Business with JIP

Tokyo, September 30, 2020 – Olympus Corporation (“Olympus”) today concluded a definitive agreement with Japan Industrial Partners Inc. (“JIP”) regarding the transfer of the Olympus Imaging business. Under the agreement, Olympus will transfer its Imaging business to a newly established wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympus (the "New Imaging Company"), through an absorption-type split. This is to be followed by transferring 95% of the shares of the New Imaging Company on January 1, 2021, to OJ Holdings, Ltd., a special purpose company established by JIP.

Olympus began the manufacture and sale of cameras using the Zuiko lens in 1936 and became one of the world’s leading camera makers. Olympus was among the first companies to make small, lightweight compact cameras with professional quality, such as the award-winning Olympus ‘OM’ and ‘Pen’ series. Driven by the desire to make people's lives more fulfilling around the world, the company applied innovative technology and unique product development to distinguish itself in a highly competitive industry.

In recent years, however, the market has shrunk rapidly due to the evolution of smartphones, leading to a significant downturn for the digital camera market globally. Despite taking various steps to improve its cost structure and efficiency, Olympus’ Imaging business recorded operating losses for three consecutive fiscal years up to March 2020.

Under such circumstances, Olympus concluded that, by carving-out the Imaging business and operating the business under JIP, its business structure would become more compact, efficient, and agile, and it is the most appropriate way to realize self-sustainable and continuous growth. With a loyal following and long history of innovative products, the New Imaging Company would be committed to building on Olympus’ accumulated expertise and to continue providing customers with innovative, high quality cameras under the new business structure.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their patronage and support of Olympus products, and for their passion devoted to photography. I have the utmost confidence that this transfer is the correct step forward in sustaining the value of our products and services,” said Yasuo Takeuchi, President and CEO of Olympus Corporation.

“At the same time, I am certain that this opportunity is the best choice for our long-time patrons, new customers and photography enthusiasts. Under the new company, the development, manufacturing, sales and service functions will continue tight collaboration to introduce new products that will satisfy customers,” Takeuchi added.

The agreement applies to Olympus’ global Imaging business, which includes all R&D and manufacturing facilities currently dedicated to its Imaging business. The New Imaging Company will continue to provide high-quality, highly reliable products. Built on a solid foundation, including the Zuiko and OM brands, which are grounded in optics and digital imaging technologies cultivated by Olympus over many years, the New Imaging Company will be appropriately positioned to further pursue new developments.

Head of sales and marketing, R&D and designing departments for imaging products will be relocated to the headquarters of the New Imaging Company in Hachioji, Tokyo. Production will continue at the location in Dong Nai province, Vietnam, where imaging products are currently manufactured. The New Imaging Company will continue to provide customer support for the imaging products which have been manufactured and sold by Olympus.

Following the transfer of the Imaging business, Olympus will concentrate on Medical and Scientific Solutions, in our ongoing efforts toward making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Information on the New Imaging Company is as follows.

Company name: OM Digital Solutions Corporation

Location: Hachioji, Tokyo

Representative Director: Shigemi Sugimoto

Business operations: Operations involving the manufacture and sale of digital cameras (primarily mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras), interchangeable lenses, IC recorders, and other audio products

Capital: Not fixed

For the details about the company split and the transfer of shares, please refer our corporate disclosure “Signing of Definitive Agreement for Divestiture of Imaging Business.”