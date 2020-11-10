Like bird photography? Enter our Feather Focus Photo Contest and get a chance to win an Olympus E-M1 III

If you like photographing birds then you're in luck, because we've joined forces with our sister site Digital Photo and today launched the new Feather Focus Photo Contest. Sponsored by our friends at Olympus and hosted on Digital Photo, the grand prize is an amazing assortment of gear and cash... and the contest is absolutely free to enter!

It's simple... grab your gear, get out there and capture an amazing photo of your favorite avian friend. Then, enter it in our new contest and if yours is deemed one of the Top 3 best, you'll be in line for prizes and having your photograph showcased on both Digital Photo and Imaging Resource. Awesome!

Of course, as most of you know, it's no simple task to actually capture a bird in its natural setting, especially when also going for an artistic composition. This can be very tricky work! Photographers spend years practicing and honing this craft, and of course take their time in selecting just the right gear for the job.

Image taken by Imaging Resource staff using the Olympus 300mm f/4 Pro lens

Having been the Managing Editor of our own Photo of the Day contest on IR now for 7 years, I've grown accustomed to seeing some of the same names routinely crop up in our winner's circle when birds are the subject because these people take their craft very seriously and have practiced it for many years. Linn Smith, Debra Dorothy and Robert Kaplan are just a few of the fine birding photographers who've had success in IR's Photo of the Day contest, and it's their perseverance and attention to detail that have ensured their continued success in the contest. (Of course, their artistic eye and their equipment choices certainly play key roles as well!)

Feather Focus: The Prizes!

The Grand Prize winner for this contest will take home a brand new Olympus E-M1 Mark III, an Olympus M. Zuiko 12-100mm f/4 Pro lens, $500 cash and publication status for their image on Digital Photo and Imaging Resource. Second and Third place also receive cash prizes and publication of their image.

To enter the contest and read all the fine details, please see our Feather Focus Contest Page!