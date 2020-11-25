Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 S PRO Field Test: A versatile, rugged and sharp telephoto zoom lens

Panasonic's L-mount family of full-frame lenses debuted back in early 2019 with a trio of lenses, including a classic 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens. However, this first model was of the f/4 variety, which helps make it lighter and more portable but with a compromise on light-gathering performance. For those wanting the popular f/2.8 version, Panasonic answered that call back in November 2019 with the unveiling of the Lumix 70-200mm f/2.8 S PRO lens. For many professional and serious photographers, a 70-200mm f/2.8 is a classic lens and a key piece of equipment for their camera bag. Offering a versatile range of focal lengths, a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens is an excellent choice for a wide array of telephoto-centric subjects, from portraiture to sports and even wildlife to some degree.

IR reviewer and photographer Jeremy Gray was finally able to get some hands-on time with the high-performance Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 L-mount lens, and we've just published his in-depth Field Test. Much like the S1 and S1R cameras, for example, the Lumix S PRO 70-200mm f/2.8 is also big and burly with a rugged, weather-sealed construction. The lens is quite up there in terms of weight and size, which might be a drawback to some. It's fairly large and heavy compared to other competing mirrorless lenses, though it's still a constant f/2.8 70-200mm zoom lens for a full-frame format sensor, so some heft is not totally unexpected. Quality-wise, on the other hand, the Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 is very impressive, offering excellent AF performance and very good overall image quality, even when shot wide open.

Shot on a Panasonic S1. 200mm, f/2.8, 1/640s, ISO 320

To get the full rundown of Jeremy's thoughts and findings from the field, head over to his Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 S PRO Field Test. Also, be sure to check out the Image Gallery for a variety of real-world sample images.