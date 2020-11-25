|Back To News
Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 S PRO Field Test: A versatile, rugged and sharp telephoto zoom lens
posted Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST
Click here to read our Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 S PRO Field Test
Panasonic's L-mount family of full-frame lenses debuted back in early 2019 with a trio of lenses, including a classic 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens. However, this first model was of the f/4 variety, which helps make it lighter and more portable but with a compromise on light-gathering performance. For those wanting the popular f/2.8 version, Panasonic answered that call back in November 2019 with the unveiling of the Lumix 70-200mm f/2.8 S PRO lens. For many professional and serious photographers, a 70-200mm f/2.8 is a classic lens and a key piece of equipment for their camera bag. Offering a versatile range of focal lengths, a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens is an excellent choice for a wide array of telephoto-centric subjects, from portraiture to sports and even wildlife to some degree.
IR reviewer and photographer Jeremy Gray was finally able to get some hands-on time with the high-performance Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 L-mount lens, and we've just published his in-depth Field Test. Much like the S1 and S1R cameras, for example, the Lumix S PRO 70-200mm f/2.8 is also big and burly with a rugged, weather-sealed construction. The lens is quite up there in terms of weight and size, which might be a drawback to some. It's fairly large and heavy compared to other competing mirrorless lenses, though it's still a constant f/2.8 70-200mm zoom lens for a full-frame format sensor, so some heft is not totally unexpected. Quality-wise, on the other hand, the Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 is very impressive, offering excellent AF performance and very good overall image quality, even when shot wide open.
To get the full rundown of Jeremy's thoughts and findings from the field, head over to his Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8 S PRO Field Test. Also, be sure to check out the Image Gallery for a variety of real-world sample images.