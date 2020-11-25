Fujifilm announces GFX 100 IR and Pixel Shift functionality for GFX 100, resulting in 400MP image

Fujifilm has introduced an infrared version of its GFX 100 medium format camera, the GFX 100 IR. In addition to the GFX 100 IR model, Fujifilm has also announced firmware version 3.00 for the GFX 100, adding a new Pixel Shift feature. This Pixel Shift Multi-Shot feature allows the camera to capture 400 megapixel images.

Fujifilm GFX100 IR

The GFX100 IR (hereafter referred to as the GFX 100 IR) is a specialized version of Fujifilm's fantastic GFX 100 medium format mirrorless camera. Fujifilm states that the infrared capabilities will be useful for professionals in forensic, scientific and cultural preservation fields. In addition to the standard 100MP images, the GFX 100 IR can also create 400MP images with the new Pixel Shift Multi-Shot functionality introduced today to the existing GFX 100 via firmware update.

Senior director of marketing and product development for Fujifilm North America, Victor Ha, said, 'Using GFX 100 IR with the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot feature is invaluable to unlocking the secrets of some of history's most treasured artifacts. It can also be an incredibly powerful tool for researchers using the images to evaluate works of art or pieces of evidence.'

Standard image (left) versus infrared image (right). Image courtesy of Fujifilm.

The GFX 100 IR is not a one-trick pony, however. You can utilize different IR filters in front of the lens to capture images at different wavelengths. This allows the photographers to capture different details which may not be visible to either the naked eye or different infrared wavelengths. Further, if you want to use the GFX 100 IR as a standard GFX 100, you can do so by using the appropriate IR cut filter.

As a specialty tool, the GFX 100 IR will not be made available to general photographers or customers for their personal use. The GFX 100 IR will only be offered for sale by specific Fujifilm authorized retailers and sales of the GFX 100 IR will be subject to a user agreement. The agreement sets specific terms of use for the camera. The GFX 100 IR is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Fujifilm GFX 100 firmware 3.00 adds Pixel Shift, Multi-Shot functionality

GFX 100 owners have an exciting new update to download. Firmware version 3.00 allows photographers to create images with up to 400MP of resolution. Accompanying the firmware update is a new software application, Pixel Shift Combiner. Pixel Shift Combiner allows the 16 RAW images captured using the new Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function to be combined into a single 400MP image file. The software also allows for tethered capture using the new shooting mode.

Of the new Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function and Pixel Shift Combiner software, Victor Ha said the following, 'This simple capture-to-edit workflow is a great solution for fine art or still life photographers, because the additional resolution creates images with incredibly accurate color reproduction that are high in detail and rich in tonality.'

The Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function is possible due to the GFX 100's 102MP large-format image sensor and the camera's precise in-body image stabilization mechanism (IBIS). The Pixel Shift shooting mode moves the image sensor by 0.5 pixels to record high-resolution RGB pixel information while recording the requisite 16 RAW images. You then combine these images in the Pixel Shift Combiner software on your computer to create the final 400MP image, which is output as a DNG RAW file.

Fujifilm states that the new mode records fine detail and color accuracy by shifting the image sensor such that each pixel records image data in red, green and blue over the course of each of the 16 captured RAW images. 'This allows for unparalleled color reproduction with next to no false colors occurring, even in the finest of details.' With the promised level of color accuracy and detail reproduction, the new mode may prove useful for digital archiving and preserving art and cultural artifacts, even without the use of the new GFX 100 IR infrared camera.

Fujifilm GFX 100

Victor Ha continues, 'For those working in the archival or cultural preservation fields, these new functions are especially valuable to photographers documenting historical artifacts or large works of art, because they can be preserved digitally at 400MP, with color reproduction that only Fujifilm can provide. With the Pixel Shift, Multi-Shot function, GFX 100 can now be used to precisely record these artifacts so that they may be shared with future generations before they are lost forever.'

To download Fujifilm GFX 100 firmware version 3.00, click here. In addition to the new Pixel Shift shooting mode, the update also fixes minor bugs, improves Eye AF accuracy for the front eye, fixes a flash commander issue and ensures that ratings to recorded images are applied to both JPEG and RAW image files.