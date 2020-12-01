Phase One announces Feature Update #8, further expanding its IQ4 Digital Backs, and a new 80mm lens

Last week, Phase One announced an update to its IQ4 series of medium format digital back. It is the eighth major update for the IQ4 backs, further illustrating Phase One's philosophical commitment to long-term support and improvements to its products. Phase One Camera Systems are designed to last a decade or more and continuous updates are a large part of delivering value to its customers.

Feature Update #8 enhances all IQ4 Digital Backs by adding the following features and improvements:

CFexpress storage support

Enhanced Wi-Fi functionality, including new workflow options over Wi-Fi with a future Mobile App, which will itself offer camera control, live view and image preview functions.

Expose to the Right (ETTR) – a new experimental feature found in the IQ4's Phase One Lab utility. This feature provides a 'one touch' tool to capture images quickly and easily in changing light conditions.

4K JPEG option – with this lightweight JPEG option, you can quickly export images for use

Expanded power options: The IQ4 can be run entirely from an external USB-C power bank

Customizable Live View grids give users the ability to place and save guides for specific composition needs

As part of the new update, the Phase One XT camera receives new features as well. The XT Camera System now includes automatic exposure options. Phase One states, 'While still in full control, the photographer can rely on the camera to intelligently adjust shutter speed, aperture or ISO to ensure a properly exposed capture,' which should prove useful in constantly changing light conditions. Shutter speeds have been expanded, there are now LS and ES options from one hour to 1/4000s. Additionally, X-Shutter is supported for integration when using lenses outside of the XT lens range.

Phase One has also announced the release of a new lens, the Schneider Kreuznach 80mm LS f/2.8 Mark II Blue Ring lens. It features improved optics, promising a sharper image and improved control of vignette. The new 80mm LS f/2.8 Mark II Blue Ring lens is available now with a suggested retail price of $5,990 USD.

Schneider Kreuznach 80mm LS f/2.8 Mark II Blue Ring lens

Feature Update #8 will be available on December 10 and will be free for all existing customers. The upcoming Mobile App is expected to release in early 2021. More information on Phase One XT and XF Camera Systems can be found here. Phase One offers hands-on private demos of its camera systems as well. You can learn more and register your interest here.