Sony unveils Airpeak, the world’s smallest drone capable of carrying Alpha mirrorless cameras

At this year's virtual CES, Sony unveiled its new Airpeak drone, 'the world's smallest drone capable of carrying the Alpha camera system.' Alongside the drone itself, Sony announced it will launch its drone business in the spring of 2021 and that the first phase of the Airpeak brand will be focused on professional photography and video production.

While information on Airpeak is currently limited, Sony states that the 'the payload of the drone can be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera to capture high quality, full frame aerial photography and video. Airpeak, the industry's smallest class of drone that can be equipped with the Alpha system, is capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight, and aims to contribute to the world of entertainment while also pursuing new possibilities for creative expression.'

To that end, Sony is seeking professional collaborators. By pro collaborators, Sony specifically means 'people and companies who currently use drones professionally to create content or provide additional services to customers.' If you're located in the United States or Japan and would like to collaborate with Sony, you can sign up here.

During the Airpeak announcement, Sony released a neat behind the scenes video of the Airpeak shooting a Sony Vision-S road test. The Vision-S is an electric sedan developed by Sony that was unveiled at CES in 2020. The Airpeak was equipped with a Sony A7S III. Check it out below.

The Sony Airpeak looks like an exciting new brand and product from Sony. To keep up to date with Airpeak as we approach spring, stay tuned to Imaging Resource. To view more images of the Sony Airpeak, click here.