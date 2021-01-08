Some Capture One prices will be increasing on January 11

Certain versions of Capture One 21 will have their prices increased beginning on January 11. First reported by PhotoRumors, select Capture One 21 products will have their prices increased by upwards of $70 USD. News of the price increase has also been seen on Capture One's forums. Multiple users have remarked about receiving an email from Capture One alerting them to the impending price hike. We reached out to Capture One for confirmation and have been told that prices will indeed be increasing on January 11.

Before discussing the upcoming price changes, it's worth noting that existing subscription plans will not be impacted. Further, Capture One Pro will continue to be priced at $299 USD.

The price changes impact Capture One for Fujifilm, Capture One (for Sony) and Capture One for Nikon. Currently, a new perpetual license for the brand-specific versions of Capture One 21 costs $129. Starting on January 11, a new perpetual license will cost $199 (€209, £199). Upgrade pricing for camera-specific versions is also increasing from $129 to $149 (€169, £149). It is worth pointing out that currently, these versions only include a single license. Coinciding with the price increase, a second seat will be added to the license.

PhotoRumors published the email originally shared with impacted customers. It can be read below:

At Capture One, we’re dedicated to shaping the future of photography. After reviewing our products and plans for future innovation, we’ll soon be updating the price of select products. For example, we’ll be updating the price of Capture One for Fujifilm, Capture One (for Sony) and Capture One for Nikon to bring them in line with Capture One Pro. This is to better reflect that these products equally offer the same set of professional tools and features. We’ll also increase activations to 2 per license for these products.

The price updates take effect on January 11, 2021. Existing subscription plans will not be affected by these changes. New customers – and customers seeking to upgrade their license – can still purchase their preferred product or upgrade at the 2020 price before January 11.

Capture One prices as of January 8, 2021. Some of these prices will be increasing on January 11.

In addition to perpetual licenses, subscription prices (for new subscribers) are increasing for the branded versions of Capture One 21 as well. Subscriptions are currently $10 per month and will be increasing to $19 (€23, £19). For users wanting to pay monthly for an annual subscription, the new price will be $14 (€18, £14) per month. An annual subscription, paid up front, will be available with a price of $149 (€169, £149).

If you're on the fence about upgrading a branded version of Capture One or purchasing a new license, now appears to be the time. If you're not sure if the software is right for you, a fully featured 30-day free trial is also available. For more information on Capture One, click here.

(Via PhotoRumors and PetaPixel)