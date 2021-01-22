In Other News: Adorama contest, Joe Biden’s photographer talks shop, a crazy pano, & more

Last week, we kicked off this new weekly series, 'In Other News.' The series highlights interesting stories from around the photo world. This week, Adorama has a new contest with a great prize package. Nikon might be in trouble. Joe Biden's official photographer gives a great interview. Facebook improves its photo caption AI. Modern technology and 17th-century artwork combine when a famous painting is photographed in incredible detail. Finally, we are starting a new section highlighting a different photographer each week.

Adorama Create No Matter What Creative Challenge: Long Exposure Photography

Adorama, along with Sony, Wacom, Slik, Lexar, Hoya, and Capture One, launched a new Photography Challenge contest this week. The theme is Long Exposure Photography. The contest's deadline is February 18 at 11:59 PM ET, and winners will be announced the next day. The grand prize winner will take home a Sony A7C camera with FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens, Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet, Capture One Pro 20, a Slik carbon fiber tripod, and a Lexar 128GB SDXC card. For those keeping score at home, the prize package is worth more than $3,000. For additional information, including rules and conditions, and to enter the contest, click here.

Is Nikon in financial trouble?

This week, numerous outlets have reported on Nikon financial news coming from Japan. The picture painted is not a pretty one. At PetaPixel, Jaron Schneider has written an excellent article comparing Nikon's current situation to that of Olympus' and giving a great overview of Japanese business structure. The article mentioned above follows up on Schneider's article from the day prior discussing Nikon's current financial state.

Interview with Joe Biden's official photographer, Adam Schultz

In October, DPReview published an interview Joe Biden's official photographer, Adam Schultz. With Joe Biden being sworn in this week as the 46th President of the United States, DPReview has featured the article again, and it's a great read. Schultz talks about how he got his start, what interests him about political photography, how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted his lens selection, and much more. He also shares what's in his photography bag. Check out the interview to learn about his camera and lenses of choice.

5 tips to improve your seascape photography with Nigel Danson

Nigel Danson is a talented photographer and he has a great YouTube channel. I've shared his videos here on Imaging Resource many times before. One of his recent videos is super helpful for anyone hoping to improve their seascape photography, so check it out below.

Facebook improves its AI photo descriptions for visually impaired users

For sighted people, it's easy to take for granted being able to view photographs and images our friends and family share on the internet. For those with vision impairments, accessibility features are critical to their daily lives, including their social media experience. Engadget published news this week about Facebook's recent enhancements to its AI-powered photo description feature. Leveraging its massive pool of photos on Instagram, Facebook teaches its AI to be better and more useful.

10-billion-pixel panorama of famous Vermeer painting, 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Emilien Leonhardt and Vincent Sabatier from Hirox Europe photographed Johannes Vermeer's famous 17th-century oil painting, 'Girl with a Pearl Earring.' The duo did not capture a traditional photograph; however, they used the Hirox 3D microscope to capture 9,100 images of the photo, resulting in a 93,205 x 108,565-pixel panorama. We first read about this on PetaPixel.

Photographer you should check out: Erez Marom

I am trying out a new idea for finishing up each edition of 'In Other News.' I want to highlight a particular photographer each week that I think every reader should check out and follow. I'm going to work hard to focus on photographers with different specialties. I want to kick things off with one of my favorite nature photographers, Erez Marom. Erez is an Israeli photographer who bought his first camera, a DSLR, in 2008. His work has earned many awards, and as soon as you see his site, you'll know why. Marom hosts workshops and is an active educator as well. Check out his website and follow him on Instagram to see his work and learn more.