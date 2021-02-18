Ricoh announces Pentax K-3 Mark III delay

Ricoh Company, Ltd. and Ricoh Imaging Company, Ltd. announced that the Pentax K-3 Mark III will not be launching around this year's CP+ show, as was previously announced.

Ricoh states that the K-3 Mark III's launch is being pushed back due to delays in receiving requisite parts for the camera. Ricoh has determined that a delay is required to release the K-3 Mark III up to Ricoh's standards. The company apologizes for any inconvenience and asks for understanding from its customers. As of now, there is no revised market launch date for the K-3 Mark III. You can read the full announcement below.

RICOH COMPANY, LTD. and RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. sincerely appreciates your support and patronage of PENTAX products.

We would like to present a progress report on the development of the PENTAX K-3 Mark III, the PENTAX's new APS-C-format digital SLR flagship camera, whose development was first announced to the public on October 27, 2020.

Although it was initially announced that this camera would be launched on the market around the world premiere show "CP + 2021" of cameras and photographic images, scheduled to be held from February 25 to 28, 2021.

As some of the product parts are delayed, and we have determined that development will require a greater amount of time for us to achieve the exceptional performance and finest quality that is the hallmark of the next APS-C flagship model.

We apologize for any inconvenience this delay may cause, and ask for your kind understanding of our development efforts.

While waiting for a new release date for the K-3 Mark III, there is a ton of interesting information about the camera on Ricoh Imaging's website. There are currently nine 'Product Stories of the K-3 Mark III' articles available to read. The articles take an in-depth look at the K-3 III and its development, including technical deep dives into the camera's design. They're great articles and well worth checking out.