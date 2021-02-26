In Other News: Profoto Pro-11, GF lens rebates, portrait tips and tricks, lighting techniques and more

In this week's edition of 'In Other News,' we cover Profoto's $17,000 new Pro-11 AirTTL Power Pack, Fujinon GF lens rebates, Topaz Labs Video Enhance AI 2.0, 21 Questions with Jerry Ghionis, Blake Rudis' landscape photography workflow, learn new advanced flash photography techniques with Daniel Norton, and point you toward the excellent work of Olympus Visionary Michaela Skovranova.

Profoto Pro-11 2400 AirTTL announced

This week, Profoto announced the Profoto Pro-11 AirTTL Power Pack. The flash, which costs an eye-watering $17,000, has a short flash duration of up to 1/80,000s, fast recycling from 0.02-0.07s, 2400Ws of power and wireless connectivity.

Compared to its predecessor, the Pro-11 has a better display, improved control layout, user interface adjustments, new sound cues, improved reliability, better circuit design, new panel, new flash and new power circuit boards.

Deals: Save $500 on select Fujinon GF lenses

Earlier this week, we saw on Fuji Rumors that a trio of Fujinon GF lenses include a new $500 mail-in rebate. The promotion applies to lenses purchased through April 18, and the rebate comes in the form of a $500 prepaid Mastercard. The full terms and conditions can be found here.

The three lenses in the promotion are the GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM WR, GF 110mm f/2 R WR and GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR. We have Field Tests available for the latter two lenses, so be sure to check those out using the links above.

Topaz Labs Video Enhance AI 2.0 released and currently 50% off

Topaz Labs has released Video Enhance AI version 2.0. Through March 12, the software is also 50% off, selling for $150 instead of its regular price of $300. Video Enhance AI 2.0 includes a pair of new model updates, a new and improved user interface and many more improvements. A free trial is also available through the link above.

B&H 21 Questions with Jerry Ghionis: How did he master his lighting style?

The latest episode of B&H's '21 Questions' video series went live this week. The featured guest is portrait photographer Jerry Ghionis. In the video below, Ghionis talks about how he got started with wedding photography, how he directs his subjects, the evolution of his lighting style and more.

In addition to taking part in B&H's '21 Questions' series, Ghionis also made a video with B&H sharing five corrective posing tips, which you can check out below.

Watch Blake Rudis' entire landscape editing workflow

Blake Rudis of f64 Academy recently published a video outlining his entire landscape photography workflow. The topics covered in the video below include location considerations, RAW workflow, fixing blown highlights in Photoshop and more.

OnSet with Daniel Norton: Advanced flash photography techniques

As part of his regular video series, 'OnSet with Daniel Norton,' Norton did a livestream showing advanced flash techniques. The techniques covered include rear curtain sync, multi-pop, and sequential flash.

Photographer you should check out: Michaela Skovranova

Each week, we highlight a different photographer that readers should check out. This week it's Australia-based photographer and filmmaker Michaela Skovranova. She is an Olympus visionary and National Geographic expert and has worked with Greenpeace, Time Magazine and more.

To see more of Michaela Skovranova's excellent work, visit her website and follow her on Instagram.