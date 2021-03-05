In Other News: Free service for pros, new Adorama contest, how to use on-camera flash & more

This week, Adorama launched a new contest with a $3,000 prize package up for grabs, a pair of photographers published videos about making better selections in Photoshop, Mark Wallace shares on-camera flash tips for portrait photography and more. This week's featured photographer is French photographer Louis Dazy, whose use of double exposure techniques gives his work a distinct flavor.

Format launches new Workflow service to help photographers manage their business

Format, a leading website-building platform for photographers, has announced a new service, Workflow. Workflow helps photographers streamline their business operations with tools such as password-protected Client Galleries, Branded File Delivery and Client Overviews.

The pandemic has been tough on many, photographers included, so to help support creative professionals, Format offers a free year of Workflow Pro to all users who sign up before the end of the month. To learn more about Workflow, visit Format.

Adorama's new 'Create No Matter What' video contest offers a Panasonic prize package worth more than $3,000

Adorama, in partnership with Panasonic, Capture One, BenQ, Nanlite, NiSi, ProGrade and LaCie, has announced a new contest, 'Create No Matter What.' The theme is 'Cinematic,' and contestants are required to submit a 30-60 second video (500MB max for each upload) for a chance to win a prize package worth over $3,000. The Grand Prize winner will get a Panasonic S5 camera with a 20-60mm kit lens, BenQ's new SW271C 4K monitor, Capture One 21, a NanLite LED, NiSi filter set and a 128GB ProGrade SDXC card. A runner-up will win a 5TB USB-C drive from LaCie. The deadline to enter the contest is April 8 at 11:599 p.m. ET. The winner will be announced the next day. To read the full rules and to enter, click here.

Making difficult selections in Photoshop easier using alpha channels

Jesús Ramirez of Photoshop Training Channel released a new video this week showcasing how to use alpha channels in Adobe Photoshop to make very complex selections. Check it out below.

Automatic and manual ways to get precise cutouts in Photoshop

If you'd like to learn more about other ways to make precise selections in Photoshop, Aaron Nace of Phlearn has published a video covering a variety of automatic and manual techniques you can use in Photoshop when making selections. He covers Select Subject, the Pen Tool, Channels, the Brush Tool and more.

Three tips for better speedlight portraits with Mark Wallace

If you want to improve your portraiture using on-camera flash, Mark Wallace's new video for Adorama is a must-watch. In the video below, Wallace shows how to bounce light and use high-speed sync to improve your flash photography.

Keep Creating – A visual poem by canon photographer Dexter Findley

This week, Canon published a visual poem created by Canon photographer Dexter Findley in partnership with lyricist Travis Mendes and music producers Tape.Squid. You can check it out below.

Photographer you should check out: Louis Dazy

Louis Dazy is a French photographer whose work is both surreal and grounded simultaneously, thanks in large part to his use of double exposures. His work is often rich with neon color, artificial light and reflections. To stay up to date with his work, you can follow Dazy on Instagram. He also did an interview with Analogue Photographer in 2019. It's a cool interview, and it's interesting to read about Dazy's path to becoming a photographer.