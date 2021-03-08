Fuji GFX 100S First Shots: Sample images from Fujifilm’s portable megapixel monster

Fujifilm's GFX medium format mirrorless system arrived on the scene back in 2017 with the GFX 50S. Sporting a 50MP medium-format sensor, the 50S proved to be a fantastic performer in the image quality department. However, the folks at Fujifilm had bigger ambitions, and in 2019 they unveiled the GFX 100. This high-end (and high-priced) camera was packed to the gills with features and performance specs, and several world's firsts. Featuring a 100-megapixel medium format sensor, in-body image stabilization, phase-detect AF, 4K video and more, the GFX 100 was stellar when it came to high-resolution photography, and its other features and weather-sealed design allowed it to go and do things not typically seen in the medium-format world.

The GFX 50S (left) vs. the GFX 100S (right)

But, with a price tag of $10,000 and a large "Canon 1D-esque" body design, the GFX 100 was expensive (though still less than many other medium format offerings) and wasn't the most portable of cameras. Fortunately, the engineers at Fujifilm got to work and managed to slim things down, both inside and out, to produce the new Fuji GFX 100S. Sporting the sample impressive imaging pipeline as the earlier GFX 100, the new 100S meanwhile comes in a much more compact form factor and at a more palatable price point.

GFX 100S: ISO 100

We were able to get a hands-on look at a prototype of the GFX 100S prior to its worldwide unveiling back at the end of January, but we've now received our full-production review sample. And so, off to the IR lab it goes for our classic First Shots series of sample images! As always, our First Shots let you see a camera's image quality performance across its full ISO range. In the case of the GFX 100S, the 102MP sensor and X Processor 4 pipeline provides a native ISO range of 100-12800, though that can be expanded down to ISO 50 and up to ISO 102,400. With our Fujifilm GFX 100S First Shots, we have one series with the camera's default level of noise reduction processing, and another with it set to the lowest level (the camera does not allow JPEG NR processing to be disabled completely). And, of course, we have untouched raw files available for download, as well. Be sure to use our Comparometer tool to compare these GFX 100S samples side-by-side against the other cameras we've tested over the years.

Head over to our Fuji GFX 100S Samples Page for our series of First Shots, and stay tuned for more of our Fuji GFX 100S Review!