High-res SIGMA fp L Announced: 61MP Bayer sensor, hybrid phase-detect AF, plus add-on EVF accessory

Sigma today announced a new addition to their unique and compact "fp" camera line: the Sigma fp L. Although Sigma fans will still have to wait for the unfortunately-delayed full-frame Foveon-based camera, the new Bayer-sensor-based Sigma fp L offers up several improvements and new features compared to the standard Sigma fp model. The fp L sports an all-new sensor, a better autofocusing system and a more versatile power system. Plus, Sigma is also introducing a new external electronic viewfinder attachment accessory, which is compatible with both fp models.

Visually, the new Sigma fp L looks essentially identical to the original fp, with the same ultra-compact size, unique thermal design and weather-sealed camera body. However, it the internal changes that will catch your eye, particularly if you're in the market for high-resolution performance. The fp L is based around a 61-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS image sensor, a sizeable improvement from the 24.6-megapixel sensor found in the fp. For landscape photographers, portrait photographers or anyone looking for incredible fine-detail performance, the Sigma fp L is a noticeable step up from the original fp model. Despite the new sensor, the fp L keeps the same wide ISO range as the fp, with a fully expandable ISO range down an ISO 6 and up to ISO 102,400.

Furthermore, the fp L introduces an all-new autofocusing system into the mix, as well, offering a hybrid AF system with both on-sensor phase-detect AF and contrast-detection AF. This new AF system should deliver faster and more precise AF performance and a better overall autofocusing experience than the standard Sigma fp, which uses just a contrast-detect AF system.

On the video side of things, the Sigma fp L remains just as versatile and feature-rich as its lower-resolution sibling, including internal 4K video recording up to 30p, 12-bit CinemaDNG recording, and DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) video at 24p in RAW via HDMI output. The fp L can also record Full HD video up to 120p, like the fp, however with the different sensor there is now a 1.67x crop factor on the fp L for Full HD 100/120p modes.

One of the other primary new features on the Sigma fp L is the ability to power the camera via a USB device, such as a mobile battery pack while continuing to use the camera, which should allow for increased shooting time in the field as well as extended video recording time. The original fp allows for internal USB-based battery charging, but you cannot operate the camera at the same time.

The Sigma fp L with optional EVF-11 accessory attached

Announced alongside the fp L, Sigma is also debuting a new EVF accessory for both fp models, the EVF-11. This optional accessory screws into the left side of the camera, matching up with all the ports and connectors on the side. The EVF-11 itself then provides its own external USB (Type-C) port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack (the latter of which is not available on the camera body itself).

The EVF-11 provides a high-resolution 0.5-inch OLED panel with approx. 3.68-million dots of resolution and a 0.83x magnification ratio. The EVF also tilts for both horizontal and top-down shooting modes.

Pricing & Availability

The Sigma fp L is set to go on sale in mid-April with a retail price of $2,499 USD (body-only). A bundle with the new EVF-11 will also be available for $2,999 USD. The EVF-11 will also be sold separately for $699 and can be used with the original Sigma fp after the camera receives an upcoming firmware update.

For more details and full specifications on the new 61MP fp L, head over to our in-depth Sigma fp L Preview.