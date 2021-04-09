Sony A6600 Field Test: The A6600 delivers solid all-around performance

The Sony A6600 launched in late 2019, and we never gave it the Field Test treatment. When I tested the Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD lens last month, I had the chance to shoot it with a Sony A6600. It was the perfect opportunity to go hands-on with Sony's flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, which remains Sony's most recent APS-C interchangeable lens camera.

While at first glance, the A6600 looks similar to the A6500, the front grip has undergone significant revision. The new, larger grip is much more comfortable. Plus, it allows for a larger battery, which results in incredible battery life for its class. The A6600 is a compact, lightweight camera, which is great for portability but not so great for overall usability, as the controls are limited and cramped.

If it's what's inside that counts, the A6600 is in a great position. The A6600 includes a 24.2-megapixel Exmor CMOS image sensor, the same as is found in the A6500. It is paired with the same Bionz X image processor that was in the original Sony A9. The resulting image quality is quite good, with nice detail and strong overall performance. Likewise, the 4D Focus Hybrid autofocus system with its 425 phase-detect autofocus points and 425 contrast-detect AF points, delivers excellent autofocus performance.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD lens at 68mm (102mm equiv.), f/7.1, 1/30s, ISO 200. This image has been edited.

Although the A6600's image quality and autofocus are very good, its continuous shooting performance is hamstrung by the included UHS-I SD card slot. The max shooting speed of 11 fps is sufficient for action, but at this speed, the camera's buffer fills fast, and the viewfinder doesn't display a real-time image. Further, when the buffer is clearing, you're limited in how you can interact with the camera, and you can't change key settings.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD lens at 29mm (44mm equiv.), f/6.3, 1/13s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

There's much more to discuss with the Sony A6600. To read my full thoughts, head over to our Sony A6600 Field Test. It's a solid camera, although it does come up short in a few areas.