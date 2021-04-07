Fujifilm introduces Instax Mini 40 camera and Instax Mini Contact Sheet instant film

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera and a new variety of Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film, Contact Sheet, which recreates the look of classic film contact sheets.

Manny Almeida, Division President, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation, states that the new Mini 40 instant camera will appeal to 'sophisticated instant photo enthusiasts, whom have already been using our Instax product for years and are now looking for an instant camera with a timeless design.' Almeida continues, 'Designed to be easily portable, Mini 40 is finished with a high-quality texture that fits in one hand. The lustrous black camera body is accented with silver touches, resulting in a classic and chic look.'

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera front (left) and back (right)

The Instax Mini 40 includes an automatic exposure function that senses the level of ambient light when the shutter release is pressed. The camera then optimizes shutter speed and flash output accordingly. The feature is designed to allow novice Instax users to take well-exposed images inside and outside without hassle.

The Mini 40 also includes a Selfie Mode for quick and easy selfies. When the Selfie Mode is enabled, the camera focuses better up close by limiting the focus range. You enable the Selfie Mode by pulling out the front-end edge of the built-in lens after powering on the camera. The lens, which has two elements, can focus between 0.99' (0.3m) and infinity in regular mode and from 0.99' to 1.64' (0.3 to 2.7m) in Selfie Mode.

The Instax Mini 40 includes a built-in viewfinder with 0.37x magnification and a target spot. The built-in flash has an effective range of 0.98-8.86' (0.3-2.7m) and recycles in 6.5 seconds or less. The available shutter speed ranges from 1/2 to 1/250s, and slow synchro is available in low light.

Like other Instax cameras, the Instax Mini 40 uses standard AA-size batteries. The expected battery life is about 10 packs of film, which works out to 100 exposures. The Instax Mini 40 is 4.09" x 4.76" x 2.56" (104mm x 121mm x 65mm) and weighs 0.72 lbs. (330g) without batteries, strap and film loaded.

Alongside the Instax Mini 40, Fujifilm has introduced the Instax Mini Contact Sheet instant film, which Fujifilm calls an 'homage to classic film photography.' The instant film is designed to deliver a look reminiscent of a photographer's contact sheet. As is the case with other Instax instant films, it will be available in a single pack of 10 exposures.

Fujifilm has also introduced a new instant film, Instax Mini 'Contact Sheet'

Both the Instax Mini 40 and Instax Mini Contact Sheet instant film will be available by the end of the month. The new Mini 40 has a suggested retail price of $99.99 USD ($129.99 CDN). Instax Mini Contact Sheet instant film has a suggested retail price of $14.99 USD ($13.99 CDN) per package.