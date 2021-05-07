In Other News: Landscape photo tips, woodland photography, Nikon surf photo of the year & more

3 things landscape photographer Andy Mumford wishes he'd learned sooner

Photographer and educator Andy Mumford has learned a lot during his career as a landscape and travel photographer. No matter how much you know and how experienced you are, there's always more to learn. However, there are certain things Mumford has learned that he wishes he'd learned sooner. To help other landscape photographers avoid some of the missteps he has made, Mumford has a new video aimed at landscape photographers.

Woodland photography with Simon Baxter

Talented photographer Simon Baxter does a lot of woodland photography. You'll see a lot of beautiful woodland photography in his gallery. It's his area of expertise, so he's a great source of inspiration for aspiring woodland photographers. In Baxter's latest video, he takes us on a journey through the woods, looking for an ancient oak tree.

Dan Watson goes hands-on with new variable ND filters from Polar Pro

In 2019, we went hands-on with PolarPro variable ND filters that PolarPro made with Peter McKinnon. Dan Watson has gone hands-on with new PolarPro variable ND filters, the Mist Edition II and Signature Edition II Film.

Finding your photography style

Pat Kay published a new video this week to help fellow photographers to find their style. It's a common he's asked commonly when teaching photography, 'how do I find my style?' As Kay points out, style isn't just how you edit your photos, it's more than that. To learn his take on style and how you can find your own, check out the video below.

Attilio Ruffo on his next landscape photography camera: To go mirrorless or not?

Photographer Attilio Ruffo is considering switching from a DSLR camera to a mirrorless camera for his landscape photography. In the video below, he discusses five reasons to switch to mirrorless, and five reasons why it might not be the best thing to do. If you're thinking about switching from a DSLR to mirrorless, Ruffo's video is well worth checking out. Mirrorless cameras are great, but it's not always the case that switching to mirrorless will have a dramatic impact on your photography.

Nikon Australia and Surfing Australia announce winners of 2021 Nikon Surf Photo and Video of the Year Awards

We first saw this news over at PetaPixel. This week, Nikon Australia announced the winners of its 2021 Nikon Surf Photo and Video of the Year Awards alongside Surfing Australia. This is the ninth year of the competition and the judges were a panel of 13 individuals within the surfing industry, including seven-time World Surfing Champion and Nikon Brand Ambassador, Stephanie Gilmore. The winning image, seen below, was captured by Stu Gibson. Spencer Frost took home the grand prize for best surf video in 2021. Both Gibson and Frost received Nikon Z6 II and Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S kits.