Field Test: OM Digital Solutions announces Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO zoom lens

Click here to read our in-depth

Olympus 8-25mm f/4 Pro Field Test

OM Digital Solutions Corporation, known colloquially still as Olympus, has announced the M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens, offering a 35mm equivalent 16-50mm zoom lens for Micro Four Thirds users. The lens promises a compact and rugged design while also delivering edge-to-edge sharpness across its entire focal length range.

Given its 3.1x zoom, the 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens is designed to cover a wide range of shooting scenarios, including wide-angle landscape photos, outdoor portraits, video and more. The lens delivers this versatility while remaining compact and lightweight. The new zoom weighs 411g (14.5 oz.) and, at its shortest, is 88.5mm (about 3.5") long. The lens has a maximum diameter of 77mm (3"). The new zoom is the first M.Zuiko PRO lens to incorporate a retracting mechanism, ensuring its compact size when not in use.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO

Despite its new retracting design, the lens hasn't lost any of the durability you'd expect from an M.Zuiko PRO series lens. It features IPX1-equivalent splashproof and dustproof performance and is freezeproof down to -10 degrees C (14 degrees F). When paired with rugged cameras such as the Olympus OM-D E-M1 and E-M5 series, you can rest easy using your gear in inclement weather. The front element is coated with fluorine for easy cleaning in rainy, snowy or dusty environments.

Like other Zuiko Pro lenses, the new 8-25mm f/4 Pro features thorough weather sealing.

In terms of optical design, the lens includes 16 elements across 10 groups. Special lenses include Super ED, ED and EDA lenses to suppress various aberrations throughout the zoom range. The integration of a large DSA lens promises to significantly reduce sagittal comatic aberration, promising strong performance when photographing the night sky. Optimized ZERO coating promises to suppress ghosting and flare during backlit shooting.

E-M1 III: 25mm, f/4, 1/125s, ISO 200, -0.3EV

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens is well-suited to close-up photography, as well. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.23m (9") across the entire zoom range, resulting in a maximum image magnification of 0.42x in 35mm equivalent terms. The lens also supports in-camera Focus Stacking with cameras that offer the feature.

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens has 16 elements in 10 groups.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO is an interesting alternative to the M.Zuiko 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO lens, which offers 2x zoom rather than the 3.1x zoom of the new lens in exchange for a full-stop faster maximum aperture. However, the new 8-25mm f/4 PRO has another advantage: the ability to use front filters (72mm), something prevented by the 7-14mm lens's bulbous front element.

E-M1 III: 25mm, f/5.6, 1/800s, ISO 200

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens is available for preorder now for $1,099.99 USD ($1,399.99 CAD) at authorized retailers. The lens is expected to begin shipping in July.

E-M1 III: 8mm, f/9, 0.6s, ISO 64, -0.7EV - (Live ND mode)

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO