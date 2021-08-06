In Other News: 10 landscape photo tips, using multiple flashes, speedlights and modifiers and more

Scott Kelby's 10 amazing landscape editing tips

Scott Kelby joined up with B&H to deliver a presentation at Optic 2021, B&H's outdoor, wildlife and travel photo/video conference. Kelby's presentation delivers 10 landscape photo editing tips, including learning how to use Lightroom and Photoshop, replacing a sky, adding fog, removing spots and more.

David Bergman answers questions about using multiple flashes

In the newest episode of 'Ask David Bergman,' viewer Jon S asks, 'If I use two flashes side by side, does it increase flash power or coverage?' Another viewer, Ben W., asks, 'What's the difference between using a 300 w/s flash vs. using a 600 w/s one at half power? For example, if I shoot most of my flash photography in a small home studio, why would I need a light with more power output than 300 watt-seconds, since that will light most normal-sized rooms? Am I missing something?' Bergman answers these questions and more. If you'd like to ask a question to David Bergman, head to his website.

Rural landscape photography tips

You know those rural areas where people remark that there's never anything going on? Well, you can turn 'boring' into beautiful with rural landscape photography. In a new video, photographer Mads Peter Iversen shares tips and ideas for taking beautiful photos in rural and cultivated landscapes. As Iversen demonstrates, you don't need to live in areas with epic vistas to take great landscape photos.

Capture One livestream: Editing your RAW images

David Grover hosted a webinar on the Capture One Pro YouTube channel all about RAW image editing within Capture One 21. In the roughly hour-long presentation, Grover works through various images, showing off many of Capture One's editing tools and functions.

How to use speedlights and light modifiers

Photographer Mark Wallace has a new video for Adorama in which he showcases how much you can achieve in the studio using speedlights and light modifiers. Wallace uses a softbox, grid, and strip light to dramatically change the overall mood of his lighting setup.

OnSet with Daniel Norton: Differences between masculine and feminine lighting

While it's good to fine-tune individual lighting setups on a per-subject basis, it's also helpful to have a sort of standard framework to build from. In a new livestream, Daniel Norton showed how you can use different lighting principles and setups to accentuate the feminine or masculine features of a subject.

Stop obsessing over noise and blown highlights

Blake Rudis of f64 Academy thinks you need to stop worrying about noise and blown highlights in your images. Why? Because he thinks photography is all about the print. As someone who loves printing, I might not go so far as to say that noise and blown highlights don't matter, but I agree that they matter a lot less when printing. Consider a blown highlight. When printing, it takes on the characteristics of the paper you're printing on. It's paper white. It looks a lot nicer having a texture in your clipped highlight.

Concerning noise, prints don't show visible noise in the same way as your computer monitor does. It may be there on the print, but it's not nearly as obvious, especially if you're printing on a textured paper. The very fine-grain noise blends in a fair bit. These technical flaws in a digital file may be less noticeable in a print or even add a bit of character.

Quick tip: Add a border to any photo in Photoshop

For experienced Photoshop users, this short video from Phlearn may focus on something obvious. But for beginners or those who just don't know how to add a border to an image in Adobe Photoshop quickly, check out the minute-long video below to learn how.