Megadap announces ETZ11 adapter to use Sony E-mount lenses on Nikon Z cameras with full autofocus

Megadap has announced the first autofocus-enabled adapter to use Sony E-mount lenses on APS-C and full-frame Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. The ETZ11 is compatible with all Sony E-mount lenses, including both first- and third-party offerings, and works on all Nikon mirrorless Z cameras.

The ETZ11 supports autofocus (AF-S and AF-C), aperture control, and stabilization. It can also work with manual focus E-mount lenses, whether they have an onboard chip or not. Megdap writes, 'Megadap ETZ11 supports a wide variety of third-party Sony E mount lenses adapted on Nikon Z cameras, in both automatic and manual mode shooting. ETZ11 allows E mount lenses from Zeiss, Sigma, Tamron, Voigtlander, and Samyang (Rokinon) to be used on Nikon Z cameras like native Z-mount lenses. It greatly improves the choices of lenses for Nikon Z users to use, especially Z50 and Zf-c owners.'

Without going hands-on, there's no way to know how well the adapter works. Megadap says that it has spent countless hours optimizing the adapter's firmware, ensuring 'much faster focusing speed for most of the compatible lenses when over similar adapters in the market.' The firmware will be further updated over time, and the ETZ11 is compatible with an included USB update tool. You can check out some test footage from Megadap below.

The ETZ11 is built using an aluminum alloy. It is only 2mm thick, so it adds very little size to your overall kit. Further, its thin design promises no vignetting when using adapted lenses, which can be an issue with thicker mount adapters.

The Megadap ETZ11 is available now for $249. You can purchase it directly from Megadap. It's also available for preorder via B&H.

This is not Megadap's first lens adapter for Nikon Z cameras. The company also offers an MTZ11 adapter that allows users to mount Leica M lenses to their Nikon Z cameras.