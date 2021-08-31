Polaroid announces Bluetooth-enabled Now+ analog camera with new modes, filters and more

After announcing the compact Polaroid Go earlier this year, Polaroid is back with a new model in its classically-styled Polaroid Now series, the Polaroid Now+.

Polaroid is billing the Now+ as its most creative camera yet. The camera includes Bluetooth connectivity to connect to your smartphone and deliver new creative tools to the camera. The app provides users with experimental shooting modes like light painting, double exposure, manual mode and more. The upgraded Polaroid app also includes a pair of new features, aperture priority mode and tripod mode, allowing photographers to have more control over the camera and do long exposure photography.

Polaroid Now+

The Polaroid Now+ also includes five physical experimental screw-on lens filters. You can use these filters to create starburst effects, add a red vignette or add a color tone to your photos. The filter kit comes with a carrying case, too.

Of the analog camera, Oskar Smolokowski, Chairman of Polaroid, said, 'It's a special time to be at Polaroid as we're bringing the brand and what it stands for into the future. Central to this effort is getting back to designing and making awesome products and keeping them at the core of the company. I'm super excited about the Now+ with the quality of photos you can capture and the new beautiful colors. Plus, for the first time we're including physical filters in the box as they were loved by our community and add to the palette for experimenting - with or without the app.'

The Polaroid Now+ is an improved version of the original Now, released in 2020. The new camera includes all the same features as its predecessor, including autofocus, dynamic flash and self-timer functionality. To go with its new app-enabled tripod mode, the camera includes a new tripod mount.

'We designed the Now+ to help people take their creativity further. The Polaroid app is redesigned from the ground up including new modes and a streamlined interface,' said Ignacio Germade, Chief Design Officer of Polaroid. 'We've integrated the camera's light sensor into the lens stage to enhance the performance of the different filters included with the camera and updated the design language to the one introduced on the Now and the Go. The seasonal Blue Gray colorway is calmer and more mature, making it the most elegant Polaroid camera to date.'

The Polaroid Now+ is available now from Polaroid in an exclusive Blue Gray color. White and black colorways are also available from Polaroid and authorized retailers.