Tips on posing men, women and couples: How to get more natural-looking portraits of anyone

There are many challenging aspects to portrait photography. Lighting can be tough, for example. Selecting the right camera gear and settings isn't always easy. However, even for experienced photographers, posing your subject, or subjects, can be hard.

If you're photographing a model, they might handle much of the posing themselves. However, many photographers capture portraits of non-models. For example, think about wedding, family portrait, senior photo and corporate headshot photographers. They almost exclusively work with people who aren't used to having professional, high-quality portraits taken.

Photographer Vanessa Joy recently released a new video for Adorama in which she offers up more than 30 minutes of tips for posing men and women individually and together. Joy discusses feminine and masculine posing tips you can use to help your subjects look more natural and relaxed during photo shoots.

Joy's video is full of great tips, techniques and on-location shooting.

(Via Adorama)