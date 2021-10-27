One final Nikon Z9 teaser ahead of tomorrow’s full reveal

The Nikon Z9 is almost here. Nikon has released its final teaser video for the forthcoming camera.

In the teaser, we see the Nikon Z9 again, but this time the upcoming Nikkor 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S lens makes a surprise appearance. We also see a totally blackout-free electronic viewfinder, which is an interesting feature.

Alongside today's teaser, Nikon has announced a live event for the Nikon Z9 tomorrow morning, October 28, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. You can come back to this article tomorrow to view the event and keep your eyes on our Z9 overview to read the full details of the Nikon Z9 at the time of the announcement.