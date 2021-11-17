Sony becomes camera provider for USA Today Network

Sony Electronics Inc. and Gannett Co, Inc., operator of USA Today Network that spans more than 250 national and local media outlets including USA Today, have announced that Sony will become the imaging products provider for Gannett's photographers and video journalists.

This continues an ongoing trend for Sony and photojournalists. In July 2020, the Associated Press announced a partnership with Sony to provide still cameras and video products for all photojournalism needs. Earlier this year, PA, the UK and Ireland's largest press agency, announced the switch to full-frame Sony cameras and lenses.

The new partnership between Sony and Gannett will provide Sony imaging products, including Sony Alpha 1 and FX series cameras and G Master interchangeable lenses, to Gannett's photographers and video journalists. The rollout of Sony imaging kits will begin immediately in select markets.

Gannett's Pulitzer-prize winning journalism reaches more than 150 million people each day, and the organization employs more than 500 professionals that cover more than 10,000 events annually. In total, Gannett journalists produce nearly two million edited images and thousands of videos each year.

'Storytelling through images has been a large part of our organization throughout national and local coverage, and through our sports content,' said Bruce Odle, President of Imagn, Gannett's in-house photo agency and sports image wire service. 'We are excited to bring Sony's innovative equipment to our journalists to allow them to capture the moments and emotions in new ways to complement the compelling stories of the USA Today Network.'

Sony Alpha 1

Beyond offering equipment, Sony will also support Gannett with product service and on-site support at many key events. 'We are extremely pleased to be able to collaborate with Gannett, one of the world's largest news organizations with an unparalleled commitment to delivering multimedia news and creating digital content,' said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. 'Gannett's USA TODAY NETWORK is an innovative and venerable news brand, preserving local journalism and reinventing national news. We are honored that they have chosen to equip their talented visual journalists with Sony imaging products, and are confident it will allow them to capture, communicate and share stories in ways they never have before.'

Sony has made huge inroads on photo and video journalism in the last couple of years. Sony's continued evolution of mirrorless camera technology and expanded G Master lens lineup have helped, of course, but partnerships with major organizations are having a major impact. It wasn't long ago that photojournalism was exclusively the space of Canon and Nikon. Sony has ensured that's no longer the case.