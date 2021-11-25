2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards combine amazing photography with perfect comedic timing

Last week, our sibling publication Digital Photo, published a story highlighting the winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. We've been hard at work with our Camera of the Year awards and our regular review content, so we haven't yet had the chance to showcase the amazing, and hilarious, wildlife photographs that took home prizes in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Without further ado, let's dive in and check out some fantastic – and funny – wildlife photos.

The overall winner this year is Ken Jensen. He won with his photo titled 'Ouch!' and, well, the title is apt. The subject, a golden silk monkey in China, is demonstrating a bit of aggression in an unusual way. Aggressive posturing or not, it looks painful, and honestly, not that aggressive.

'Ouch!' by Ken Jensen - Overall Winner for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Arthur Trevino won the Alex Walker's Serian Creatures on the Land Award with a fantastic photo of a Bald Eagle that just missed grabbing a prairie dog. Trevino says that the prairie dog jumped up and startled the eagle just enough to escape into its burrow. The lucky critter lives on for another day.

'Ninja Prairie Dog' by Arthur Trevino. Winner of Alex Walker's Serian Creatures on the Land Award / 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award went to John Speirs, although his flighted subject appears to be having a slight situation with flying, and seeing. Speirs was photographing pigeons in flight and a bird ended up with an obstructed view. Speirs also won the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award with his photo.

'I guess summer's over' by John Speirs. Winner of Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award and the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award / 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Chee Kee Teo won the Creatures Under the Sea Award with a great shot of a smooth-coated otter being carried by its parent. Talk about an overbearing parent. The kid must be embarrassed.

'Time for School' by Chee Kee Too. Winner of the Creatures Under the Sea Award / 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Vicki Jauron earned the Amazing Internet Portfolio Award with a group of photos showing an elephant in Zimbabwe taking a mud bath. It was probably more refreshing than it looked.

'The Joy of a Mud Bath' by Vicki Jauron. Winner of the Amazing Internet Portfolio Award / 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

There are so many more outstanding photos to check out. Head on over to the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards website to see all the amazing winners.