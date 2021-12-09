Capture One 22 announced: Panorama and HDR merging, wireless tethering, AI Auto Rotate and more

Capture One has announced the release of Capture One 22 for macOS and Windows. The latest version of the popular photo editing software is fully optimized for the latest versions of macOS and Windows and is designed to take advantage of the Apple M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Capture One 22 adds new capabilities, improved performance, and camera/lens support. The software also lays the groundwork for future products and features in 2022, including multi-device connectivity and the first cloud and tablet products that are slated to arrive next year.

In terms of imaging features, the biggest additions come in the form of Panorama Stitching and HDR merging. After being teased earlier this year, the new features are finally here. Capture One 22 also adds the software's first AI feature, Auto Rotate.

'I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Capture One 22. Capture One 22 is the culmination of months of technological innovation. Guided by our deep understanding of photography workflows, Capture One 22 boasts even more powerful editing tools, from Panorama Stitching to HDR Merging to Wireless Tethering to our first AI feature, Auto Rotate—all equipped to serve the needs of photographers worldwide,' said Rafael Orta, CEO, Capture One.

You may recall that we Orta talked about artificial intelligence in our interview with him earlier this year. At that time, Orta said that for AI to make sense for Capture One, it must serve the needs of advanced photographers. Saving time on rotating images to make them level certainly fits that goal.

The new Panorama Stitching feature allows users to easily merge multiple photos into a singular panorama with different panorama stitching options. You can also use the feature to create a large image with a shallow depth of field using the Brenizer method.

HDR Merging lets the user quickly combine multiple shots taken with different exposure settings into a single image with a wider dynamic range. This allows you to preserve the brightest highlights and darkest shadows. You can also use merging to combine multiple images shot at a high ISO to create a final image with less visible noise.

Capture One 22 includes wireless tethering for Canon. In a pre-release briefing, we learned that Canon was prioritized because so many Capture One users work with Canon equipment. The team hopes to support other cameras over time, but it made sense to work first on a camera brand that many users have. The native wireless tethering for Canon cameras in Capture One 22 promises to improve the overall workflow of studio photographers. Wireless Tethering support includes the Canon R5, Canon R3, Canon 1DX II and Canon 1DX III. Preliminary support is also available for the Canon 5D IV, Canon R, Canon R6 and Canon 90D, although these cameras should work better with future updates.

For Windows, Catalog performance has been heavily improved, making it significantly faster to browse, filter and search albums and folders.

Capture One Live has been announced. It's currently in beta, but it will let photographers instantly share and collaborate on photos using a web browser in real time.

Capture One 22 adds new camera and lens support. Newly supported cameras include the Sony A7 IV, Nikon Z9 and Canon R3. New lenses are supported, including the Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS, Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM, Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro IS STM and Canon EF 70-200mm F4L IS II USM.

Capture One 22 is available now as a perpetual license or as a subscription. For new users, the perpetual license is $299. Upgrades from select previous generations are $199. Capture One 22 is also available in brand-specific versions for Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm. These versions are $199 for new users and $149 for upgrades from select previous versions. Subscription options start at $19/month for brand versions and $24 month for the unlimited version of Capture One 22. A fully-featured 30-day trial is also available directly from Capture One. For more information and to download or purchase Capture One 22, click here.

Later today, at 11:30 a.m. ET, there will be a livestream showing off all the new features of Capture One 22. You can see that below. If you're here after it streamed live, no problem, the replay will be shown below instead.