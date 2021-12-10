Nikon Z9 will begin shipping on December 24, although orders exceed Nikon’s constrained supply

The Nikon Z9 will begin shipping to customers in 2021, as Nikon promised. Nikon Japan issued a statement earlier this week stating that the Nikon Z9 will release on December 24.

Unfortunately, even if you have preordered a camera, there's no guarantee that you'll get your hands on Nikon's exciting new flagship mirrorless camera this year. In the same statement announcing the December 24 release date, Nikon also stated that the preorders for the Z9 exceed expectations, and, importantly, exceed supply. Nikon is considering expanding its production efforts, but due to a shortage of semiconductors, it may still take time for Nikon to fulfill its original orders.

As has been the case with previous issues with availability, some Nikon lenses and cameras are still hard to find, even more than a year after release, Nikon apologizes for the inconvenience. Of course, there's nothing Nikon can do. The company is not responsible for the ongoing worldwide chip shortage that's affecting the supply of many products inside and out of the photo industry.

We hope that our readers who have preordered will get their Nikon Z9 soon, hopefully even this month. As of now, we don't know when a review sample will arrive at IR headquarters, but when it does, you can look forward to First Shots and a Hands-on Review as soon as possible.

For now, you can head over to our in-depth Nikon Z9 Preview to learn about the camera's exciting new features. The 45.7-megapixel full-frame camera promises up to 20 frames per second of continuous shooting, a truly blackout-free experience thanks to its exclusive use of an electronic shutter, 8K/30p video and much more. It looks like Nikon's best camera ever and we can't wait to try it out.

