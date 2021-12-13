Adobe announces Creative Cloud Express for mobile and web: Template-based, AI-powered editing and content creation

Adobe has announced Creative Cloud Express, a new unified web and mobile product that makes it easier and simpler than ever to make and share creative content.

Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation and includes thousands of templates to reduce the learning curve that can inhibit content creation for beginners. Creative Cloud Express also uses Adobe Sensei, Adobe's powerful AI/ML framework, and builds upon the advanced technology found in Adobe's flagship apps, like Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

Adobe's Scott Belesky describes Creative Cloud Express as 'a quick and easy web and mobile app that’s perfect for a tattoo artist sharing his latest design, a clothing designer advertising her latest pop-up, a student creating an interactive history report, a real estate agent marketing his newest listing, or an aspiring musician posting about her upcoming performance.'

The free version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express includes thousands of templates and access to up to a million assets on Adobe Stock. You can use Creative Cloud Express on mobile devices or the web. The web is becoming a more important platform for content creation, as evidenced by Adobe adding new features to Photoshop on the Web in October.

'Everyone has a story to tell and it’s our mission to empower everyone to express their ideas,' said Belesky. 'In this unique time, where millions of people are building a personal and professional brand, we’re excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a simple, template-based tool that unifies the creation, collaboration and sharing process so anyone can create with ease.'

David Wadhwani, chief business officer and executive vice president, Adobe, added, 'With Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud Express, we are meeting the demands of all creators and catalyzing the creator economy. Creative Cloud Express is the start of a brand-new journey to introduce first-time creators to Adobe creative tools while adding significant value to our current Creative Cloud subscribers.'

Creative Cloud Express's premium version includes 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million royalty-free licensed Adobe Stock images. Across free and premium versions, the platform includes advanced search and discover features, 'Quick Actions' powered by Adobe Sensei (like removing a photo's background or trimming a video with a single click), shared templates, Creative Cloud Library integration, and more. In a future update, ContentCal features will be added for social media management.

Creative Cloud Express is available to everyone for free. You can use it on the web or download the app from Apple (App Store), Google (Play Store) or Microsoft. For premium features, you need to pay $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Or, if you have Creative Cloud All Apps or flagship single-app plans over $20, Creative Cloud Express (premium) is included. It's also free for K-12 education users. For more information, visit Adobe.