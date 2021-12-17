In Case You Missed It: Our top 12 most popular reviews, news and articles from 2021

Wait a minute. We're almost to the end of 2021? Already?! This year was another challenging one in many ways, but at the very least, in the photography world, we were presented with an amazing array of new cameras and lenses to whet our creative appetites -- or at least ignite some gear lust! As we close out the year, we wanted to look back through our archives and see what were the most popular news stories and reviews on IR from the past year.

Below we have our top 12 most popular articles from 2021, including reviews, news articles and roundups. So, in case you missed a review here and there earlier in the year, or you're just curious to see a yearly summary of our top posts, check out the rundown below.

To kick things off in our look back at 2021, in the number 12 spot is our Nikon Z fc review. Nikon's second crop-sensor Z-series mirrorless camera, the compact Z fc is, arguably, Nikon's most stylish mirrorless camera to date. The camera blends a retro-styled design, largely inspired by Nikon's classic FM2 film SLR from the 1980s, with a modern imaging pipeline and AF system -- borrowing the same image sensor, processor, AF system and more from the Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera. Under the hood, the Z fc sports a 20MP DX-format sensor, an EXPEED 6 processor, a 209-point hybrid AF system with Eye AF, 11fps burst shooting and 4K video recording up to 30p, just to name a few highlight features. Meanwhile, on the outside, you get a sleek, cool-looking camera with a classic design and lots of physical controls and buttons.

Altogether, the Nikon Z fc is an appealing camera for those who want both style and substance in their photo gear. It's also a fairly unique departure on Nikon's part, with the company rarely offering digital cameras with such a unique, retro aesthetic -- at least not since the Nikon Df DSLR in 2013. And it seems this cool, intermediate-level mirrorless camera struck a chord with readers, bringing it into our list of most popular reviews on the site this year!

Well, well, well, another Nikon mirrorless camera appears on our list, this time of the high-resolution, full-frame variety. While the Nikon Z7 II is technically a camera that came onto the scene in 2020, it did not get the full review treatment from us until early this year. Serving as the second-generation model to one of Nikon's first two full-frame Z mirrorless cameras, the Z7 II is nearly identical to its predecessor on the exterior but offers several under-the-hood upgrades and improvements to make this 45MP full-frame camera much more responsive, more powerful and overall more usable than the original. The sensor remains the same, but the camera gets a second image processor, which results in faster burst shooting and better buffer depths, as well as more video shooting modes, including 4K 60p. The Z7 II has better AF performance as well as Eye AF functionality across additional focusing modes. The Z7 II also gains dual memory card slots, addressing a common complaint lodged against the original Z7.

The Nikon Z7 II addresses many of the shortcomings of the original Z7. It's an all-around better camera than its predecessor, offering incredible image quality and better performance -- while at the same coming in a slightly lower price point than the first-gen Z7. For those looking for a fantastic, high-quality, pro-oriented mirrorless camera with lots of resolving power, the Nikon Z7 II is a clear hit. No wonder it proved to be a popular camera this year!

Taking the Number 10 spot is one of our newer lens recommendation articles, this one focusing on lenses designed for Sony mirrorless cameras. There are a lot of lenses out there for Sony mirrorless cameras at this point, despite the overall young age of this camera system. Photographers have options from Sony themselves as well as lenses from several third-party lens manufacturers. So whether you're looking for an ultra-wide lens for landscapes, a fast portrait prime or a long telephoto lens for birds, the Sony mirrorless system has you covered.

But, where do you start? Which lenses do you compare or consider? Which ones are the best? That's where our handy guide comes in. We've broken things down into helpful category segments, such as lenses for landscapes, for travel, for sports, etc., and then assessed the range of lenses out there for Sony cameras and offered recommendations. Further, most categories include more than one option, a more budget-conscious pick and then an upgrade option. There's something for everyone and every budget level. If you're looking to upgrade your Sony mirrorless kit or need a specific type of lens for a certain subject matter, use our guide to help you make the best choice!

Speaking of Sony... Our #9 spot goes to none other than the long-awaited Sony A7 Mark IV full-frame camera. Sony's latest "basic model" mirrorless camera, despite the "basic" moniker, is anything but that. The camera is chock full of upgrades and improvements over the previous model that debuted back in 2018. There's a new body design, a new sensor, a new processor, a new autofocusing system, more video features and a whole lot more. At $2500 body-only, the A7 IV is certainly out of the "entry-level" category, but for the A7-series, it serves as Sony's more or less base model full-frame camera. And despite that, the A7 IV borrows several of the high-end features seen in the flagship A1 and the A7S III video-focused camera.

The A7 IV uses the same processor as the A1 and has the same 759-point AF system with Real-time Eye AF Tracking for people, animals and birds. There's also 4K 60p video, and the new 33MP sensor makes it the highest-resolution A7-series yet. Overall, the Sony A7 IV might take the crown from the A7R IV as Sony's most versatile mirrorless camera yet. The A7 IV is clearly a hit, both in our testing and with you, our readers.

We're back to Nikon for our #8 slot with the Nikon Z6 II. Much like the earlier Z7 II, this second-gen full-frame mirrorless Z camera is the follow-up to Nikon's enthusiast-grade 24MP full-frame Z6 mirrorless camera from 2018. The Z6 was very similar in overall design to the Z7, and the Z6 II follows suit once again compared to the Z7 II. The Z6 II offers a similar physical design to its predecessor, but gains several upgrades on the inside, including an additional imaging processor, faster burst shooting up to 14fps, larger buffer capacity, 4K 60p video, dual card slots, and more.

Much like the Z7 II, the Mark II version of the Z6 addresses some of the missing features or performance downsides of the original model. Offering a 24MP full-frame sensor and a wide range of high-end video features, the Nikon Z6 II is very good hybrid camera for enthusiasts and pro video creators.

At Number 7, we have quite an interesting entry on our list - the Pentax K-3 III. The lone DSLR. While the camera world seems to be full-steam ahead on mirrorless, some folks out there still enjoy and prefer the classic DSLR. We were happy to see the DSLR experts at Pentax debut a brand new one this year, in the form of a Mark III version of their popular flagship K-3-series of APS-C DSLRs. Not only was the Pentax K-3 III the only new DSLR to debut in 2021, but Pentax cameras themselves have a dedicated following, so in some ways, it's not all that surprising to see the K-3 III make into our Top 12 list here.

As expected, the K-3 III maintains a classic DSLR design with a deep handgrip, tons of physical controls and a sharp, crisp optical viewfinder. The OVF, in particular, was a big area of focus for the Pentax engineers, with the company designing an all-new optical viewfinder with a 1.05x magnification factor. This OVF is the largest optical viewfinder ever in an APS-C DSLR and offers a large and bright viewfinder experience similar to that from a full-frame DSLR. Additionally, the Pentax K-3 III includes an all-new sensor, a new processor, a new AF system, faster burst shooting and of course the rugged weather-sealed construction Pentax DSLRs are known for. For DSLR fans, the Pentax K-3 III offers a lot of camera in a small, rugged package.

At #6 is our second Lens Recommendation article from 2021, this time offering a variety of recommendations for Fujifilm X Series mirrorless cameras. Much like our Best Sony Lenses article, this Fujifilm lens breakdown offers several recommendations, both affordable and higher-priced "upgrade pick" for all sorts of photographic categories. The Fujifilm crop-sensor X Series camera system has been around, at least with interchangeable lens cameras, since 2012's X-Pro1.

And since that time, Fujifilm -- and a few third-party manufacturers -- have developed an expansive range of lenses, from ultra-wide to super-telephoto. Like Sony mirrorless, for Fujifilm shooters, there's bound to be a lens suitable for your preferred subject matter. If you need some help deciding on what the best Fujifilm X-mount lens is for travel, for sports, for wildlife, or anything else in between, use our handy Best Lenses Guide for Fujifilm to find your perfect lens!

In our number 5 spot is our review of the impressive Fujifilm GFX 100S. Fujifilm's new GFX medium format camera system has exploded in only a very short time since the system's debut back in 2017. Fujifilm has released several camera models already, spanning a variety of price points and form factors, and the accompanying lens system is rapidly expanding. However, this year's GFX 100S is perhaps the most impressive GFX camera we've seen yet. Back in 2019, Fuji debuted the 102MP GFX100 camera. Not only was it a big resolution jump from the 51MP GFX cameras seen previously, but it was also a major step up in terms of the camera system's usability and functionality. The GFX100 sported hybrid AF with phase-detect, in-body image stabilization, 4K video recording and a camera body with a built-in grip -- all features that we'd not witnessed in other medium format cameras. But that camera was big, bulky and expensive.

The GFX 100S changes that. Fujifilm managed to essentially fit the GFX 100 into a camera body that's about the same size as a standard full-frame DSLR, while keeping the 102MP sensor, IBIS, and 4K video capabilities. Plus, Fuji shaved off around $4000 of the price! At $6,000, the Fuji GFX 100S is most certainly not "cheap," but in the world of medium format digital cameras, this is a downright bargain! With incredible imaging performance as well as outstanding versatility and portability, the surprisingly affordable Fuji GFX 100S is a fantastic camera, and we are not surprised that it's a popular one among our readers.

The popularity of Fujifilm continues as the compact Fuji X-E4 slides in at our #4 spot! This compact rangefinder-styled mirrorless camera gained Fujifilm's latest X Series imagine pipeline, with a new 26MP X-Trans sensor and X Processor 4 imaging processor, while also getting some cool cosmetic updates. The sleek and lightweight X-E4 has a flatter and more simplified styling -- similar to that of the X100V -- but still looks and feels like a classic Fujifilm X Series camera with a cool, retro-inspired design.

The Fuji X-E4 blends style and functionality, offering excellent image quality, fast AF performance for most situations and a compact form factor that's highly portable. Combined with an enticing sub-$1000 price point, it's no surprise the Fuji X-E4 is a popular camera.

Kicking off our Top 3 most popular articles from 2021, our #3 spot goes to our roundtable article from back in September discussing the fate of the DSLR camera. With the release of just a single new DSLR this past year, the Pentax K-3 III, the photo team here at Madavor began to wonder if the K-3 III could be the last DSLR? Or if not, how much longer does the DSLR camera have in the market before mirrorless cameras seemingly takes over?

All of us here seemed to agree that DSLRs are approaching their final days, but they aren't going away in the blink of an eye. In particular, Canon and Nikon both each have huge customer bases of existing DSLR owners -- and especially professional customers with the 1D X Mark III and D6 products, respectively. Support for these cameras and the lenses that go alongside will likely continue for several years. However, it's hard not to see mirrorless cameras, and all the exciting technical advances they've brought to the table, as the future of the digital camera space.

If you've not had a chance to read through this discussion article yet, we urge you to do so. And then chime in with your thoughts in the comments!

Taking home the silver medal in our #2 spot is the outstanding Sony Alpha 1. Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, the Sony A1 came onto the scene this year and just blew us away with its features and capabilities. With 50MP stacked full-frame sensor, up to 30fps continuous shooting, insanely fast autofocusing with Real-time Eye-AF and intelligent subject-detection for humans, animals and birds, as well as amazing video specs, such as 8K 30p and 4K 120p, the Sony A1 is like a Swiss Army Knife but in digital camera form. It's poised and ready to tackle nearly any kind of subject matter you can throw at it -- landscapes, portraiture, sports, wildlife, cinema productions, you name it.

Now, at $6500 body-only, the Sony Alpha 1 is up there as one of the most expensive full-frame cameras on the market. It's undoubtedly in "professional" territory, but it's hard to ignore the camera's impressive performance and overall excellent imaging capabilities.

We've reached the end! The #1 most popular article on IR from 2021 - our Best Mirrorless Cameras for Under $1000 guide. While we all love to lust and dream over the fanciest, most expensive cameras, most of us -- including ourselves here at IR -- have a budget to keep in mind when shopping for camera gear. Sometimes you need to compromise. Furthermore, expensive high-end cameras may be "more camera" than you need, offering features and specs that go above and beyond what you require for your photographic subject of choice.

Most every camera maker offers a range of products for all price brackets and with our "Best Under $1000" recommendation guide, we looked at all the brands and sensor sizes and put together a list of suggested cameras that came in under $1000 -- a solid price point that also allows for cameras that are a bit above the basic, entry-level model and have a few more bells and whistles. This article offers several different kinds of camera recommendations, including the best pick for Micro Four Thirds, APS-C and full-frame models as well as other types of suggestions, such as best cameras for traveling light, best for switching from a DSLR or best camera for sports and wildlife. If you need a great camera on a budget, it's worth taking a look at our 2021 Best Mirrorless Cameras for Under $1000 article.

• • •

Last but not least, if you haven't seen our 2021 Camera of the Year Awards and Lens of the Year Awards yet, and you're curious to see what was crowned best of the best from this past year, check out our awards below: