Laowa Argus 45mm F0.95 lens announced for full-frame mirrorless cameras

Venus Optics has announced a new Laowa lens, the Laowa Argus 45mm F0.95 FF. It's the second full-frame lens in the 'Argus' series. The new 45mm portrait prime lens is available for Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E mount cameras.

The lens includes 13 elements in 9 groups, including an aspherical lens, an ED element, and a trio of UHR glass elements. The lens includes a 15-bladed rounded aperture diaphragm, promising soft, pleasing bokeh. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 50 cm (19.7"), resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.12x.

The lens's 51.3-degree angle of view is quite close to the natural human perspective. It is well-suited to portraiture, or any still life situation where you require a fast aperture or shallow depth of field.

Considering build quality, the lens has a switch for videographers to de-click the aperture ring. The lens also promises minimized focus breathing and it includes a 300-degree focus throw. The lens weighs 835 grams (1.84 pounds) without the lens hood attached. The lens is 110mm (4.3") long and has a maximum diameter of 76.8mm (3"). The lens has a 72mm filter thread.

The Laowa Argus 45mm F0.95 FF lens is available now for $799. You can purchase it directly from Venus or through authorized resellers. You can also view full-size sample images by clicking here.