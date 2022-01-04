Nikon Z9 gallery images: See our first real-world shots with Nikon’s new flagship camera

Click here to view our Nikon Z9 Gallery

After extensive teasing throughout 2021 and a full unveil in late October, we have finally gone hands-on with the new Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera. The flagship mirrorless camera is extremely impressive. Our Hands-on Review is in progress and should be live next week, but in the meantime, we've published a Gallery of real-world shots from the field for you to check out.

Some of the images were captured with the Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 SE lens and the rest were shot with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm F2.8 S standard zoom. The Z9 is the first Nikon camera I can remember that doesn't have an option to shoot uncompressed RAW images, so the photos in our gallery are either shot using the new "High-Efficiency RAW" recording mode or Lossless Compressed. We have images across a wide variety of ISO settings and will be capturing additional high ISO images before we need to send the Z9 back to Nikon later this week.

Nikkor Z 24-70mm F2.8 S lens at 40mm, F9, 1s, ISO 32. This image has been modified.



Nikkor Z 24-70mm F2.8 S lens at 53mm, F5.6, 1/60s, ISO 250

Unfortunately, with the Z9 being in such high demand and our time being so limited, we won't be able to capture lab First Shots with the Z9 at this time. However, we will publish lab test shots as soon as possible. For now, please head to the Gallery and check out the full-size RAW and JPEG images. We will be adding to the Gallery next week when we publish our first Hands-on Review of the very exciting and impressive Nikon Z9 camera.