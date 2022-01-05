Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 Di III VXD Gallery: Tamron’s unique full-frame zoom delivers great results

Click here to view our Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 Gallery

In 2019, Tamron released the 35-150mm F2.8-4 Di VC OSD portrait zoom lens for full-frame DSLR cameras. The unusual optical formula produced impressive results, but F4 isn't as fast as some portrait photographers desire. So, Tamron has doubled down on the philosophy of the 35-150mm F2.8-4 zoom and created the Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 Di III VXD. It features the same versatile focal length range but offers faster maximum apertures at both ends of the lens. The new lens is also designed for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, rather than DSLRs.

I've had the opportunity to shoot the impressive new portrait zoom lens on the Sony A7R IV and it's proven to be one of my favorite zooms of the past year. While I continue to work on my Hands-on Review, which is coming soon, we wanted to share some real-world shots for you to check out. Our gallery has photos captured across the focal length range and at a variety of apertures. Even when shooting wide open, the lens delivers sharp, detailed images.

Sony A7R IV - 105mm, F8, 1/10s, ISO 100



Sony A7R IV - 107mm, F2.8, 1/125s, ISO 1000. This image has been modified.

The lens, the world's first F2-2.8 fast-aperture zoom lens, delivers good autofocus performance as well. The lens features Tamron's VXD linear motor focus mechanism. I do wish it included VC, but many Sony cameras include in-body image stabilization anyways, so that's not a huge loss. VC would also add weight and size to the lens, and it's already a hefty zoom lens, weighing 1,165 grams (41.1 ounces). I'll have much more to say about the lens in my full review, but suffice it to say, it has impressed me so far.