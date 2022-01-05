Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 Gallery: Tamron’s refreshed compact standard zoom offers good performance

Click here to view our Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 Gallery

The Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens is a refreshed fast-aperture standard zoom lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The lens retains the compact form factor of its predecessor and offers impressive performance at a very palatable price tag of $899. Compare that to Sony's own 24-70mm F2.8 GM lens, which costs $2,200. Granted, 24mm versus 28mm at the wide end could matter in some situations, but Tamron's new zoom is much easier on the wallet and trades wide-angle field of view for a bit more reach. After spending some hands-on time with the lens on a Sony A7R IV, it's clear that you aren't sacrificing quality by saving $1,400, either.

We have published a gallery of real-world images shot using the lens on a Sony A7R IV camera. Like with the Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 images we just published, the Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 gallery includes images shot across the focal length range and at different apertures.

Sony A7R IV - 35mm, F8, 0.4s, ISO 100. This image has been modified.

The Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens is a compact, lightweight zoom that is very enjoyable to use. It pairs nicely with the A7R IV, delivering fast, decisive autofocus performance and excellent balance. The lens has impressive close-focusing performance, too. It delivers a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.7, which adds considerable versatility.

Sony A7R IV - 75mm, F2.8, 1/250s, ISO 100

Our full hands-on review of the new Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 lens will be available soon. But in the meantime, please download full-resolution sample images from the gallery and see what you think of the lens's optical performance. So far, we're impressed.