Pantone announces the SkinTone Validated program, the world’s first technology validation initiative for accurate skin tones

Achieving accurate skin tones in photographs can be tricky. Pantone has announced SkinTone Validated, the world's first validation program for skin tones for technology. The new technology program allows display, TV, mobile device and printer manufacturers to have their devices tested to ensure that they authentically reproduce skin tones. The program is derived from the existing Pantone SkinTone Guide. As Pantone writes, 'The new program will help provide confidence to companies and consumers that the colors they are seeing on the tested devices can authentically reproduce skin tones as defined by the Pantone SkinTone guide.'

What's the inspiration behind the program? Brands want to represent equality and inclusivity and want to ensure that their representation of skin tones is accurate. Pantone already includes the Pantone Validated system, which certifies whether a display or printer can authentically reproduce the color standards in the Pantone Matching System, so SkinTone Validated is a natural extension of this idea.

The Pantone SkinTone guide is based upon thousands of human skin measurements and includes 110 skin tone colors. 'We are extremely proud to be on the cutting edge of inclusivity in technology with our Pantone SkinTone Validated program,' said Iain Pike, Director of Licensing & Business Development at Pantone. 'We look forward to working with companies across industries to realize skin tone color accuracy in their products and services for a better and more accurate experience with their technology.'

The new program already has participants. BenQ has partnered with Pantone before, and its DesignVue PD3205U and PD2705U models are SkinTone Validated. Select PhotoVue SW models are expected to follow. 'Pantone SkinTone Validated, an extension of Pantone Validated, provides designers and photographers with products that realize authenticity in displaying real-world colors and accurately representing the world's palette of skin tones,' said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. 'BenQ has forged AQCOLOR Technology and is proud to join the global community of color professionals who trust the Pantone system to deliver accurate colors.'

You can learn more about Pantone Validated by visiting Pantone.

(Via PetaPixel)