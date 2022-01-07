Video: A peaceful landscape adventure in Scotland

Photographer Adam Gibbs is on a three-week tour of Scotland. In the latest video from his trip, Gibbs visited the beautiful Isle of Lewis and Harris in northern Scotland.

I'd like to let Gibbs's video speak for itself, so sit back and enjoy a nice on-location look at a stunning part of the world. In his video, Gibbs works through numerous scenes, talking the viewer through his thought process, composition and camera settings. By the way, in this video he used his Fujifilm GFX 100. If you'd like to see more videos like this, be sure to head to his YouTube channel.

To see more from Adam Gibbs, head over to his website. There you can learn more about his workshops and excellent book, 'Quiet Light.'

(Via Adam Gibbs)