Video: Ocean photography and hiking adventure with wilderness photographer Dave Morrow

Talented wilderness landscape photographer Dave Morrow published a video this week of an exciting coastal hiking trip he went on. The hike is rugged, and we join Morrow as he works his way to a beautiful location before sunset. When he gets to his destination, he's treated with a few promising-looking options. But which one will he focus on for sunset photography?

It's always interesting to follow along with a photographer in the field as they survey a scene and try to find the best composition. Ultimately, Morrow settled on a scene that has it all, a compelling foreground, some rugged terrain and a nice sky. There's a lot of visual depth in the scene. The scene is partially backlit, so Morrow decided to approach it as a situation that requires exposure blending.

If you'd like to see more from Dave Morrow, visit his YouTube channel and visit his website.

(Via Dave Morrow)