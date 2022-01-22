Previous Story Canon EOS R3 Gallery: Browse through an initial batch of sample image from Canon’s high-performance pro mirrorless camera
Back To News

Video: Ocean photography and hiking adventure with wilderness photographer Dave Morrow

dave morrow landscape nature news photography video

by

posted Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

 
 

Talented wilderness landscape photographer Dave Morrow published a video this week of an exciting coastal hiking trip he went on. The hike is rugged, and we join Morrow as he works his way to a beautiful location before sunset. When he gets to his destination, he's treated with a few promising-looking options. But which one will he focus on for sunset photography?

It's always interesting to follow along with a photographer in the field as they survey a scene and try to find the best composition. Ultimately, Morrow settled on a scene that has it all, a compelling foreground, some rugged terrain and a nice sky. There's a lot of visual depth in the scene. The scene is partially backlit, so Morrow decided to approach it as a situation that requires exposure blending.

If you'd like to see more from Dave Morrow, visit his YouTube channel and visit his website.

(Via Dave Morrow

Previous Story Canon EOS R3 Gallery: Browse through an initial batch of sample image from Canon’s high-performance pro mirrorless camera
Back To News