Video: Fstoppers reviews the Westcott Optical Spot by Lindsay Adler

The folks at Fstoppers went hands-on with Westcott's new Optical Spot by Lindsay Adler. It's a light modifier that allows you to create sharp, highly-focused beams of light. If you want sharp edges to your light, either for use on the subject or the background, it's a very tricky thing to achieve. That's where the Optical Spot comes in.

Patrick Hall at Fstoppers writes in his review, 'Westcott's brand new Optical Spot is one of the coolest and most useful light modifiers I've ever seen.' It's lightweight, can mount to different brands of flash, has built-in metal leaves for creating four-sided shapes and works with gel filters.

There are some disadvantages to consider, too. The modifier is designed to work with LED modeling lamps, rather than incandescent bulbs. Otherwise, the modifier gets extremely hot. It's also a bit tricky to operate your camera and work with aiming and modifying the light at the same time. An assistant would come in handy, although not everyone can work with an assistant.

In addition to Hall's written review, which includes some sample shots, he also published a video, showing the light modifier in action and showcasing what it can do. It undoubtedly expands your lighting options and gives you a way to create distinct, visually appealing portraits.

The Westcott Optical Spot by Lindsay Adler starts at $499 and is available in Bowens, Broncolor, Balcar, Elinchrom, and Profoto. There are also color gel packs for $24.90 each and two different Gobo pattern packs for $89.90 each. For more information, visit Westcott.

(Via Fstoppers)